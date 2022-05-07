Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Theoreticians are hard at work dissecting the family and the church. Each new weakness that is uncovered is loudly acclaimed. The analysts are saying the family and church cannot survive this epidemic of breakdowns. The response of the church has not been as forceful as it should be.
If you are serious about survival of the church, find your way to worship and become a serious part of the survival.
Join us this Mother’s Day as we continue to enjoy our part in carrying on the good news of salvation.
Our worship will include music, communion, prayer request, praise and fellowship and a message from God’s word. Pastor Travis Trimble will bring the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Revelation 7:9-17 and John 10:22-30.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the dining room.
The Rev. David Hanna continues his sermon series “We Can Have a No-Matter-What Faith in God Because God Already has a No-Matter-What Love for Us.” His sermon is “No Matter What: Enough,” based on John 13: 1-17.
The Chancel choir and piano will also provide music. Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Save the date: On Sunday, May 15, the Mission Committee is having a meet and greet refugee luncheon after church in the Chalice Room.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Part 3 on the Study of Revelation: The Patience of God.” Scripture focus will be Revelation 6:1-17.
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scripture is Revelation 7:9-19 and Acts 9:36-43, and the sermon is titled “She Made That!”
Special music by Lily Carone, Flora Isenberg and the choir celebrates the gifts of women on Mother’s Day.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair’s Mother’s Day message is “Empower 201,” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 15:1-11.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “A Servant in Your Heavenly House.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service will include full immersion baptism and confirmation. The worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos and Jonathan Gibbons: “Only King Forever,” “What a Beautiful Name,” “Great Are You Lord” and “The Blessing.” The music/songs planned for the 11 a.m. service may be found weekly on Spotify at https://tinyurl.com/4n57swt7.
Pastor Bill Blair’s upcoming messages are: May 15, “Expand,” and Mission Teams will give their testimony; and May 22 is High School Graduation Recognition with the message, “Vision.”
Brad Lauster, a beloved former pastor of Grace Church, will lead the seminar, “The Unshakable and the Unchanging Person.” Community members are invited to join parishioners in Fellowship Hall from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 20, and May 21 starting at 8 a.m. with a continental breakfast; sessions will follow from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Register online at www.indiana grace.org by May 15.
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday as it continues its Easter celebration.
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “The Good Shepherd.” Scripture is John 10:22-30.
Communion will be served.
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Giving Thanks to Mothers.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Psalm 116. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “What is Wise Counsel?”
The message for the month of May will be posted soon on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Greg Golden will deliver the message “Fan the Flame.” Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Worship services on Facebook
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church is posting weekly worship at 10:45 a.m. led by the Rev. John Smaligo, live on Facebook. This can be found by searching “Hebron Lutheran Church” (the Blairsville location) on the Facebook site. If you are unable to login at that time, the service can be viewed anytime following the morning worship.
In addition, Hebron continues to post a Sunday morning children’s lesson on its Facebook page as well. Be prepared for a wonderful Bible story, an activity, maybe a song and an enjoyable time with either Pastor John or Charlotte Robertson leading the lesson. If you miss it Sunday morning, no worries. These lessons may be viewed anytime.
Hebron Lutheran hopes that you either log in to hear the word of God or, better yet, join us in person.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study
BLAIRSVILLE — Beginning Wednesday, the Rev. John Smaligo from Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will be resuming his Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study.
Join us at 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday as we continue our study of the need for God’s mercy in “Manna and Mercy.” Bring a brown bag lunch and come to the church.
All are invited to join us in this time of Bible study, food and fellowship.
Ham and haluski dinner
CORAL — A drive-thru ham and haluski dinner will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish.
The dinner includes ham, homemade haluski, green beans, applesauce, buns and a dessert.
Guest evangelist
Singer, songwriter and evangelist James Payne will be present in services at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, and at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 15, at Cornerstone Worship Center in White Township.
In more than 42 years of ministry, Payne has preached more than 5,000 crusades.
He has appeared on PTL, 700 Club, TBN, TCT, Cornerstone, Daystar and Inspiration TV Network.
Payne is a Grammy-nominated songwriter and has penned more than 2,500 songs. As a writer and artist, 83 of his songs have reached No. 1 on various music charts.
He has also received numerous awards including Songwriter of the Year, Song of the Year and Male Vocalist, just to name a few.
Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road. overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286. For more information, visit www.indiana church.com.
Chicken and holupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road and Route 286, Rayne Township, will hold a chicken and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15.
The menu includes parsley potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
The dinner is drive-thru takeouts only.
Special community event
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church will host the Washington (Pa.) Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, for a concert that is open to the public.
The hour-long concert includes selections of jazz, Broadway, classical, classics and other varying selections. Mr. Matt Pienkowski of Greensburg, an occasional trumpeter for Hebron Lutheran Church and a first chair trumpeter for the orchestra, is the quintet’s coordinator.
Hebron Lutheran Church is located at 125 N. Liberty St. The concert is free and Hebron welcomes all to this special event. Please contact the church at (724) 459-8920 with any questions.
Memorial Day observance
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., and the Rev. John Smaligo invites all to a Memorial Day observance at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 29.
This special tribute will include a scripture lesson, prayer, the playing of taps and a hymn at the conclusion of the worship service.
All are welcome to worship with Hebron during this time of thanksgiving and prayer.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — The annual indoor yard sale at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
There will be individual yard sale spaces available, a church yard sale, bake sale and food trucks. Spaces are available for individual yard sale spaces.
Contact Penn Run Church of the Brethren at (724) 463-0420 or Lori at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or by email at lorijefffack ler@yahoo.com. Check us out on Facebook.
VBS for all ages
Calvary Bible Church will have a Vacation Bible School for all ages starting Sunday, June 5, through Friday, June 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The theme is “Back on the Right Track.” There will be a large model train display available for viewing each night. Also, there will be a model 1978 Lancia Stratus race car given away as a prize one night during the week. Evangelist David Barker will be giving Bible messages each night.
All adults and children are invited to come to this special VBS.
The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road between East Run and Rochester Mills.
For more information and to register, please call (814) 743-5448.