Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in music, prayer, Communion, praise and fellowship.
An interesting thought: “Giving it another try is better than an alibi.” Give Alverda’s congregation a try; join us.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday, Palm Sunday.
Scriptures are Philippians 2:5-11 and Matthew 21:1-11.
Livestream access is unavailable at this time. Please be patient as we await repairs. Thank you.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join the Palm Sunday service at 11 a.m.
The sanctuary will be filled with palm branches. The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Parade or Protest” based on Zechariah 9:9-10 and Luke 19:28-40.
Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones. Matthew Cyphert, director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “Raise the Wave of Praise!” by Pepper Choplin, and the offertory anthem, “The Palms” by J. Fauré and arranged By Dudley Buck. The youths will be reading scriptures and the Youth Choir will sing “I Believe” by Mark A. Miller. The Hand Bell choir will offer “All Glory Laud and Honor,” arranged by Barbara B. Kinyon.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Donna Kanyan.
Scriptures are Zechariah 9:9 and Luke 19:28-42, and the sermon is titled “The Highs and Lows of Palm Sunday.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Are you E (ready)?” by Barb Reinard is based on John 12:12-15.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. It’s Palm Sunday and Holy Communion will be celebrated.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Giving Up Toxicity for Lent and Life.” His message this week is “Giving Up Negativity for Positive Thinking” with scripture from Luke 19:36-42.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “Jesus, At Your Name.” The Youth Dance Team will perform to the song, “Take It to Jesus.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: The Chosen meets in Room 205, Live Wire meets in Room 102, and the Journey Class meets in Room 208.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s sermon series “Giving Up Toxicity for Lent and Life” concludes on Easter Sunday, April 9, with “There’s Always Tomorrow.” The next four-week series, “Plant, Grow, Prune and Harvest,” begins April 16.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach on the Palm Sunday donkey based on Matthew 21: 1-11.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give a special Palm Sunday message, “A Loving Entrance.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew 19.
In the 6 p.m. service, the series of messages called “Songs of The Saints” will conclude. The message will be “The Song of The Redeemed.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “The Lord Needs Them.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Special music
Independent Traditional Holiness Church, 5065 Ferguson Road, White Township, will host Penn View Bible College Choir and Symphonic Ensemble at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Join us for a night of inspiration and praise.
For more information, contact Pastor Perry at (317) 464-7005.
Guest speakers
Missionaries Dr. Raymond and Sylvia Degenkolb will be speaking at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Worship Center.
The Degenkolbs are going to Medellin, Colombia, to teach at the Biblical Seminary of Colombia. through appointment by the Francis Asbury Society.
Raymond will be teaching classes on Theology I, which is about the Word of God, the Trinity and creation, and will be offering a course on Wesleyan theology.
Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286, White Township. For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com.
Journey to the Cross
HOMER CITY — The annual Journey to the Cross will be held next week at Homer City United Methodist Church, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
The Journey begins in the lower level of the church.
Good Friday Cross Walk
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church is hosting its annual community Good Friday Cross Walk to reflect and remember the cross that Jesus carried for our sins.
People are invited to walk or drive to each location on this journey through the Homer City community.
• 9 a.m., meet at HC Christian & Missionary Alliance Church
• 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., devotion by Pastor Jon Ditter
• 9:30 to 9:50 a.m., walk to Hope Lutheran Church
• 9:50 a.m., bathroom break at Hope Lutheran Church
• 10 to 10:20 a.m., devotion by Pastor Steve Bond
• 10:25 to 10:30 a.m., walk to HC Presbyterian Church
• 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., devotion by Pastor Paul Morris
• 10:55 to 11 a.m., walk to HC United Methodist Church
• 11:05 to 11:25 a.m., devotion by Pastor Katrina Laude
Ladies brunch
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., will hold a ladies brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6.
LuAnne Baker will have a special biblical presentation, “Mrs. Noah.” Baker brings biblical women to life using costume and storytelling.
There is no cost to attend, but please RSVP by April 29 by calling Beth Turner at (412) 289-6821 or Cindy Mouser at (724) 388-9795.
Wear your favorite hat and bring your favorite teacup. Don’t have either? Just come for the food, fellowship and a ladies day outing. Gluten-free foods will be available.
Scrapbook and crafting retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and crafting retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
You can scrapbook, make cards or other paper crafts, knit, crochet, etc. Snacks, lunch, door prizes will be provided, as well as a Creative Memories and Stampin’ Up! vendor to help you be even more crafty.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420. Registration deadline is Saturday, April 22.
Craft show
PENN RUN — Crafters are needed for the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center’s spring craft show to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The center is a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren and is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off Route 553 behind the church.
More than 60 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a church bake sale and food trucks will be available.
Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information regarding available spaces.