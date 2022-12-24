Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo with Hebron Lutheran Church continues to post a weekly children’s Sunday School lesson.
These lessons are posted on Hebron’s Facebook page each Saturday evening and can be viewed any time after that. Lessons are taken from the Spark Story Bible. Everyone is welcome to view this lesson. Enjoy a story and an activity. Tell a friend so they too can join the fun.
Hebron’s Labyrinth
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran, 125 N. Liberty St., will open its Labyrinth to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
This may be a perfect time to reflect upon the past year and to engage in prayer as we begin our journey through 2023.
New Year’s service
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church will greet in the new year at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
The congregation will also celebrate the coming of the wise men as they came to visit the Christ child. Hebron prays that this may this be a year of love and grace for you and your family.
DivorceCare
A DivorceCare group will meet on Thursdays starting Jan. 5 in Room 208 at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face with so many emotions and challenges; you don’t have to go through it alone.
DivorceCare offers support and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing.
Sign up online at divorcecare.org.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu includes spaghetti, penne, meatballs in sauce, mushroom and sausage sauce, alfredo sauce, stuffed shells, California blend vegetables, salad, bread, dessert and beverages.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
