Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in music, prayer, communion, praise and fellowship.
Remember, God can use reversals to move us forward. So be acceptable, and walk with Him.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are I Peter 1:17-23 and Luke 24:13-35. All are welcome.
Our live stream is operational again. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St. welcomes everyone to join us for the third Sunday of Easter worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon, “Missing in Action,” is based on Matthew 12:1-14. Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones. Matthew Cyphert, the director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “Christ the Lord is Risen Again,” arranged by John Rutter, and the offertory anthem, “In Your Footsteps,” with words by Duane Nichols and music by Dan Forrest. Nursery will be available for infants through age 4. All are welcome. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422, Armstrong Township, will hold worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “VONDERVOTTEIMITTIS,” is based on Acts 9:1-21 & Galatians 1:23-24.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. It’s Palm Sunday and Holy Communion will be celebrated.
Pastor Bill Blair will continue the sermon series, “Rooted.” His message is “Grow,” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 3:5-9.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “All Glory Belongs to Jesus.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: Living Word meets in Room 102, The Chosen meets in Room 205 and the Journey Class meets in Room 208.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair continues the series “Rooted”: April 30, “Prune”; and May 7, “Harvest.” On Mother’s Day, he will start a new series, “Devoted”: May 14, “Devoted to Teaching Acts”; May 21, “Devoted to Fellowship”; May 28 (Pentecost), “Devoted to Prayer”; and June 4, “Devoted to Communion.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach on cremation, based on 1 Samuel 31: 8-13.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Jackie Greene.
The sermon is “Avoid False Teachings” with scripture from 2 John 1:1-13.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “Transformed from Hatred to Love.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew 22.
In the 6 p.m. service, the message will be “Disciples of Christ: Andrew.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “Known in the Breaking of the Bread.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Spaghetti dinner
A take-out spaghetti dinner will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg.
Cost is $10 per adult and $5 for children younger than 12.
The meal includes spaghetti with choice of meatballs and mushrooms, salad, roll and dessert.
Hymn sing
The Indiana/Cambria County Hymn and Gospel Sing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Christ Bible Fellowship, 178 Old Route 119 South, White Township.
Come to sing, come to listen. Everyone is welcome.
Labyrinth
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., has announced that the Labyrinth will be open to the public from noon to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
The Labyrinth is located in the Fellowship Hall and can be accessed through the side door on North Avenue. Come and enjoy a time of solitude, meditation and prayer. Stocking feet are recommended. Everyone is welcome.
Benefit concert
A benefit concert featuring 7 Mile Run Band along with special guest Fire Within Band will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Freedom Church, 905 McKnight Road, White Township. A monetary donation will be received at door. All proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Indiana County.
Night of Testimonies
A Night of Testimonies will be held at 7 p.m. April 28 at Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422, Armstrong Township.
Join us to hear how God dramatically changed and continues to work in the lives of the Rev. John and Denise Jackson.
Light refreshments to follow. Everyone is welcome.
Free clothing fair
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will be having its free clothing fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29.
Lots of gently worn clothing in men, women’s and kids’ sizes will be available. There also are lots of baby clothes. Everything is free.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — A pasta buffet will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Menu includes spaghetti, penne, meatballs in sauce, alfredo sauce, sausage ad mushroom sauce, California blend vegetables, stuffed shells or lasagna, salad, bread, dessert and drinks.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Church yard sale
First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, Indiana, will hold a church yard sale, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Items for sale include furniture, holiday decorations, glassware, kitchen items, toys, bicycle, craft items and more.
Refreshments will be available for sale both days, along with baked goods.
Ladies Day Out Luncheon
The “Women Growing in Faith” Ladies Ministry group at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church invites all women to attend the seventh annual Ladies Day Out Luncheon on Saturday, May 20, at the Plumville Volunteer Fire Hall, Plumville.
Registration will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m.; cost is $20 per person. Lunch will be provided and door prizes will be awarded.
Guest speaker LuAnne Baker will present her biblical portrayal, “Esther: Make Every Moment Count.”
Please RSVP by May 6 by mailing registration fee(s) and number of reservations needed to Wanda Chambers, 10687 Route 536, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Call Myrna Orr at (724) 397-2615 or Darlene Shields at (724) 397-4340 with questions.
Huey to speak at church breakfast
Grace United Methodist Church will host Michele Huey, well-known local speaker, author, teacher and lay pastor, at a breakfast from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 20 in the Fellowship Hall.
Huey, who writes a popular column for The Indiana Gazette, “God, Me, and a Cup of Tea,” will speak on “What’s Your Thorn? His Sufficient Grace,” based upon 2 Corinthians 12:1-10. A light breakfast will be served, and discussion will follow. There will also be an opportunity to purchase some of the 10 books that she has written.
Huey has published five Christian fiction books and five devotionals, is a sought-after speaker and pastors a small congregation that she calls her little flock.
Call the Grace Church office at (724) 463-8535 to make a reservation for this event. Seating is limited. This event is free.
Craft show
PENN RUN — Crafters are needed for the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center’s spring craft show to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The center is a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren and is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off Route 553 behind the church.
More than 60 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a church bake sale and food trucks will be available.
Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information regarding available spaces.
Fun Fest Sunday
Fun Fest Sunday is coming to Calvary Presbyterian Church in May.
Join Calvary for “Wonderous Weather” on Sunday, May 21. People of all ages are welcome to attend one or all of the activities.
More information about this event can be found at calvarychurchpa.com or by contacting Calvary’s director of Christian education at 695dce@gmail.com or (724) 463-9197.
Oldies dance
An oldies dance, sponsored by St. Thomas More University Parish, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. June 2 at the Indiana Country Club.
The cost will be $25 per person. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available. DJ Mike Miller, mixmaster, will provide the music for the evening. Basket and 50-50 raffles will be held.
For more information and/or to purchase tickets, call the parish office at (724) 463-2277 or Deb Lezanic at (724) 349-1306.