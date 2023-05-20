Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation as we worship in song, prayers, communion, praise and fellowship.
Remember: Worship is never an accident, it is a heartfelt effort.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/serm ons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are I Peter 4:12-14, 5:6-11 and John 17:1-11. All are welcome.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
At the 10:30 a.m. service, the Rt. Rev. Ketlen A Solak, bishop of Pittsburgh, will preside and receive new members.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchur chindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Donna Yarnal.
Scriptures are Psalm 119:145-152 and Mark 1:29-39, and the sermon is titled “Well Worn Prayer Paths.”
Hazel Johnston will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
o o o
First Christian Church, 500 Water St. at Fifth and Water streets, Indiana, will hold Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship from 10:45-11:45 Sunday, and Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St. welcomes everyone to join us for the sixth Sunday of Easter worship at 11 a.m.
Elder Betsy DeGory’s sermon, “Life Stories — Ours and Theirs,” will be based on John 17:1-11.
The choir will lead the congregation in singing the general anthem, “Praise, My Soul, the King of Heaven,” and the offertory anthem, “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”
Nursery will be available for infants through age 4. All are welcome. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for age or ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
At both services, Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Devoted.” The message this week is “Devoted to Fellowship,” with scripture from Hebrews 10:23-25.
At the 9 a.m. service, the Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “In This Very Room.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indi anagrace.org.
Pastor Blair continues the series, “Devoted”: May 28 (Pentecost), “Devoted to Prayer”; and June 4, “Devoted to Communion.”
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church invites the public to come and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle’s sermon is “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord” based on Mark 1: 1-11.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “The Duties of Men and Women.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with Scripture focus on Matthew 25:1-31.
In the 6 p.m. service, the message will be “Disciples of Christ: Bartholomew.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, welcomes lay leader Vivian Shaffer as guest minister Sunday. Services begin at 10 a.m.
The service is also available on Zoom; please contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for login information.
Also visit the church’s Facebook page, Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, for a daily inspiration message and updates to church activities.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Hymn sing
The Indiana/Cambria County Hymn & Gospel Sing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Garmantown Church of God, 1935 Moss Creek Road, Northern Cambria.
Come to sing, come to listen. Everyone is welcome.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study
BLAIRSVILLE — A new focus for Hebron Lutheran Church’s Wednesday Bible Study continues with the Rev. John Smaligo leading the study. “Reclaiming the ‘L’ Word” will be the topic on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Bring your lunch and join in the fellowship. Questions may be addressed to the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Chicken and holupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road and 286 East, Rayne Township, will hold a chicken and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out Sunday.
Cost is $14 per person and includes parsley potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
The dinner is drive-thru takeouts only.
The next dinner will be June 18, Father’s Day.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Welcome Center of Grace United Methodist Church.
If you or a loved one is living with cancer, please join us.
Grace United Methodist Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. (Parking is available behind the church.) For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Taste and tour dinner
CORAL — Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Coral will host a taste and tour of many ethnic foods from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Reservations are required in advance. Contact the church office at (724) 479-9542.
Fun Fest Sunday
Fun Fest Sunday is coming to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, later this month.
Join Calvary for a morning full of fun, learning and food as participants explore “Wonderous Weather” on Sunday. Start by joining the youth choir at 9:30 a.m. and learn a new song, attend Sunday school, have coffee and doughnuts, and after service join in the dining room for lunch, a game, a craft and discussion.
People of all ages are welcome to join Calvary for one or all of the activities.
Walk the Labyrinth
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church invite the public to walk the church on Monday.
The Labyrinth is in the downstairs Fellowship Hall and will be open from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. This provides a serene atmosphere to focus on your prayer time by inviting God to walk with you. Enjoy the time to rest in Christ’s loving presence and to reflect on how to integrate into your life and service to others what God has been showing you.
If you have questions, please call the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Oldies dance
An oldies dance, sponsored by St. Thomas More University Parish, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. June 2 at the Indiana Country Club.
The cost will be $25 per person. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available. DJ Mike Miller, mixmaster, will provide the music for the evening. Basket and 50-50 raffles will be held.
For more information and/or to purchase tickets, call the parish office at (724) 463-2277 or Deb Lezanic at (724) 349-1306.
Please purchase tickets before Thursday. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Festival of Pentecost service
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., invite the public to the 10:45 a.m. service on May 28 to celebrate the Festival of Pentecost and to take part in Hebron’s Memorial Day observance.
The service will begin by celebrating the coming of the Holy Spirit. Fifty days after the Lord’s resurrection, the promised Holy Spirit was sent to Earth.
Immediately following the Festival of Pentecost, Hebron will be observing Memorial Day with a time of remembrance and thanksgiving. At that time, we will give thanks to God and remember those who gave their lives in defense of our country, our lives and our freedom. Those who served in the military of our country will be recognized as well.
Following the observance, you may choose to stay for the Coffee Bar, gathering for a time of fellowship, refreshments and conversation.
Rummage sale
DERRY — Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way, will be hosting a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
The kitchen will be open to purchase $2 hotdogs with sauerkraut, and bottled water for 50 cents.
Items for sale include glassware, kitchen utensils and small appliances, Christmas decorations, puzzles, children’s toys/bikes, clothing, entertainment center, electronics and more. Watch for the signs; you can see the church from the bridge.
The sale will go on rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the roof repair fund.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will hold its annual indoor yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
The church will have a yard and bake sale. Spaces are available for individuals and food trucks will be outside with lunch items, snacks and drinks.
Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information regarding available spaces.
Corner Cafe
Join Calvary Presbyterian Church’s The Corner Cafe (a class for adults) for breakfast at Eat’n Park, 2675 Oakland Ave., White Township, at 9:15 a.m. on the first Sunday of each month this summer, June 4, July 2 and Aug. 6. Come and get to know Calvary. See calvary church pa.com to sign up.
