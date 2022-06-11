Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Have the results of your service for the Lord been disappointing lately? Watching and reading the news is extremely discouraging. In the Scripture it’s promised that God will one day avenge all injustice. While we wait, we are to do all we can to work for His church, and leave the results in God’s hands. Remember, the scales of Divine justice will balance — if not here, then in the hereafter.
Join Sunday’s service and participate in music, prayer, Communion, praise, fellowship and a message from God’s word.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Proverbs 8:1-4, 22-31 and John 16:12-15.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Trinity Sunday worship at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the dining room.
Trinity Sunday emphasizes the mystery and power of the triune God, which marks the acknowledgment that all three persons of the Trinity exist together eternally. Our Christian identity is given to us as we are baptized in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit (Matthew 28:19). At its core, our worship is an expression of the unity and shared purpose of the church, which Jesus prayed would reflect the unity between himself and God (John 17: 20-21).
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “How Big is Your God,” based on Acts 10:1-16; 23b-36; 44-48.
The new officers of the church will be ordained and installed. Kay Smith will also provide the minute for mission.
The Chancel choir and piano will provide music.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com. Please join us.
o o o
During the 9:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist service Sunday at Christ Episcopal Church, the Rt. Rev. Dr. Ketlen A. Solak will preach and preside on her first visit to Indiana since becoming the ninth bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh last November.
Visitors are welcome. The church is located at 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
A reception to greet Bishop Solak will take place after the service.
There will be one service only on Sunday.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Justified?” Scripture focus will be Romans 5:1-5.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for Trinity Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are Psalm 8 and 2 Corinthians 13:11-14, and the sermon is titled “The Trinity — Holy Mystery and Majesty.”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir. All are welcome.
The youth group will meet after worship.
o o o
First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township, will hold Sunday worship beginning at 10 a.m. for the month of June.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues his series on David and Goliath: “Five Smooth Stones.” His sermon is titled “All that You Need,” with scripture from 1 Samuel 17:32-40.
Debra Moore will be the soloist at the 9 a.m. traditional service. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos. The set list is “Good Grace,” “House of the Lord,” “Forever (We Sing Hallelujah)” and “Living Hope.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s sermon series, “Five Smooth Stones,” is based on David and Goliath and concludes on June 19, “Our Response to Victory.” On June 26, Pastor Blair will start a new series, “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?”: June 26, “Cleanliness is Next to Godliness”; July 3, “God Helps Those Who Help Themselves”; July 10, “Money is the Root of All Evil”; July 17, “God Won’t Put More On You Than You Can Bear”; July 24, “To Err is Human and to Forgive is Divine”; and July 31, “When God Shuts One Door, He Opens Another.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Pastor Erica’s final worship service with the church.
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Passing Through On the Way to Heaven.” Scripture is Ephesians 3:14-21
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “I Love My Church,” based on Ephesians 1:22-23.
Pastor Jackie Greene will be preaching.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Staying on The Right Track.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Ezra chapters 5, 6. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Precious Prayer Time.”
The message for the month of June will be posted soon on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Greg Golden will preach “Love the World.”
Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Guest speaker
Dr. Michael Cogley will be special guest at 10 a.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Worship Center.
Cogley studied pastoral ministry at University of Valley Forge, Florida Theological Seminary and Wheeling Jesuit University. He has served as an evangelist, pastored several churches, and is an adjunct professor at West Liberty University.
Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend. The church is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass and Route 286, White Township. For more information visit www.indianachurch.com or call (724) 465-9911.
Service at the river
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., invites the public to join them as they “Gather at the River” for their 10:45 a.m. worship service on Sunday.
Please bring a chair to use if you are able. Extra chairs will be available if needed. In case of inclement weather, worship will be held inside the church.
Hymn sing
ERNEST — The Indiana/Cambria County Hymn & Gospel Sing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ernest Bible Church, 11 Church Road.
Come to sing, come to listen. Everyone is welcome.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in Room 101 of Grace United Methodist Church.
The group will continue with mindfulness and meditation discussions.
Grace United Methodist Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. Parking is available behind the church.
For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724)388-3929.
Grab-n-go meal
SHELOCTA — A grab-n-go meal will be available Wednesday at Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road (creek side entrance for pickup).
Pickup times are 4:30 to 6 p.m. The meal consists of sloppy joe sandwich, macaroni salad, chips and dessert.
Reservations are required and due by Tuesday. Contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 (leave name, telephone number, number of meals and preferred pickup time), or register online at https://rsvp.church/r/loD4y2ui.
Zion’s Food Pantry distribution
Zion Lutheran Church’s next Food Pantry distribution will be from 10 a.m. to noon June 18 inside the church at Sixth and Church streets.
On the third Saturday of each month, each Food Pantry family receives a three-bag quantity of food. Participants enter through the glass doors on the Church Street side. After making their way downstairs to the social hall and obtaining their food, they exit through the red wooden door near the corner of Church and Sixth streets.
No registration is required.
Pork and sauerkraut dinner
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting a pork and sauerkraut dinner Saturday, June 18.
Bring Dad out and treat him to dinner. This is an eat-in or take-out dinner. The cost of the dinner is $10 for pork, sauerkraut, hot dog, mashed potatoes, applesauce, dinner roll, cake and drink.
Dinners can be reserved by calling (724) 694-8333 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or just stop by the night of.
Roast beef and holupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road and Route 286, will hold a Father’s Day roast beef and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out Sunday, June 19.
The dinner is drive-thru takeouts only. Cost is $12 and the menu includes mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
The next dinner is scheduled for July 17.
Online Sunday School, worship continues
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church will continue to hold its online children’s Sunday School during the summer.
This class is posted by the Rev. John Smaligo each Sunday morning and can be watched any time after 9 a.m. Be prepared for some wonderful songs with Charlotte Robertson the last Sunday of each month. This can be viewed on the church’s Facebook page, Hebron Lutheran Church. You do not need to be a child to appreciate the weekly lesson. Please join us.
Hebron Lutheran Church also will continue to live stream its weekly worship at 10:45 a.m. led by Smaligo on Facebook. This can be found by searching “Hebron Lutheran Church” (the Blairsville location) on Facebook. If you are unable to login at that time, the service can be viewed anytime following the morning worship.
Hebron summer changes
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo’s Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study at Hebron Lutheran Church will not be meeting during the summer months. The Bible study will be resuming after Labor Day. Details will be available in September.
Also, the Adult Sunday School class, which meets each Sunday at 9:30 a.m., will be discontinued during June, July and August. The class will resume after Labor Day.
Vacation Bible School
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., will offer Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
The theme is “Food Truck Party — On a Roll with God,” and is for children age 4 through sixth grade.
This Vacation Bible School invites children to pray as Jesus teaches us in Matthew 6:11; “Give us this day our daily bread.” These words serve as a reminder that everything we have comes from God — and that it’s by turning to God in prayer that all of our daily needs are met. At the center of the food truck party is a special food truck called “On a Roll.”
Here, kids (or “chefs”) will learn from the food truck’s Top Chef, along with DJ Skillet (an adorable cupcake puppet), about Daily Specials (Daily Learnings), which are lines from the well-loved prayer that teaches us to turn to God to meet our needs. A free lunch is provided daily. The PA BBQ food truck will arrive on June 17. More information and registration for Vacation Bible School is located at calvarychurchpa.com/vacation-bible-school/ or by calling the church office at (724) 463-9197.
o o o
DIXONVILLE — Two Lick Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 7:45 p.m. daily from Monday through Friday for age 3 to teens.
The theme this year is “Kookaburra Coast, Awesome Adventures in God’s Glory.”
For more information, call (724) 254-9035.
o o o
VINTONDALE — Blacklick Community United Methodist Church, 1453 Bracken Road, will hold Vacation Bible School with the theme “Make Waves,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
o o o
First Church Of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township, will hold “Lava Lava Luau” VBS from 10 a.m. to noon each day from June 20-22 for age 4 through fourth grade.
There will be exciting Bible lessons on handling our emotions, interesting object lessons and experiments, crafts — each child will make a beautiful wooden cutting board (with adult supervision), and fun recreation games.
Lunch will be provided each day.
Register by calling (814) 421-2205 or (724) 463-0941.
o o o
Heart of Grace Ministry will have Vacation Bible School for ages 2 to 100 from 6 to 8 p.m. June 20 through June 24 at 184 Route 119 North, White Township.
The theme is “Mission Possible.”
There will be a puppet show/skit every night, Bible stories, music, contests, games, prizes, fun crafts and snacks. Participants also will be able to ride in the spy mobile.
For more information and to register, contact the church at (724) 968-7143.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets, Indiana, will hold Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8:35 p.m. daily Monday, June 20, through Friday, June 24.
This year’s theme is “Food Truck Party — on a Roll with God!”
Children ages preschool through sixth grade are welcome to attend.
There is no cost to participate.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold Grace Kids Vacation Bible School with the theme “Spark Studios” from 9 a.m. to noon daily Aug. 1-5 for children Pre-K through fifth grade (completed).
Spark imagination and kick creativity into high gear at Spark Studios, where kids will learn that God has created them to be creative and to use their talents to do good.
A promo video and sign up can be found at indianagrace.org/grace-kids-vbs.