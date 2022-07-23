Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in music, prayer, Communion, praise and fellowship.
There is nothing like a little experience to upset a theory. So, worship with Alverda and feel that it is good to go “into the House of God!”
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Colossians 2:6-15 and Luke 11:1-13.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m.
Betsy DeGory will conclude her preaching series “Return from Exile.” Her sermon, “Return from Exile: Finding the Way,” is based on Luke 11:1-13.
Ashlee Steiner will sing the Anthem Solo along with music from the organ and Chancel choir. The offering anthem duet “I Believe” will be performed by Sabrina Long and Ashlee Steiner.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvary churchpa.com.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchur chindiana/.
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Deceivers.” Scripture focus will be Colossians 2:6-19.
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are Psalm 105:1-10 and Romans 12:9-21, and the sermon is titled “Christian, but.”
Lily Carone and the choir will sing.
All are welcome.
There will be a church picnic and games at the Carone’s home after worship.
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair’s message in the sermon series “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?” is titled “To Err is Human; To Forgive, Divine,” with scripture from Colossians 3:12-13.
Special music at the 9 a.m. traditional service will feature the Women’s Choir, directed by Debra Moore. They will sing, “Nothin’ Gonna Stumble My Feet.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos. The set list is “Good Grace,” “Holy Water,” “Starts and Ends” and “House of the Lord.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s sermon series, “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?”: July 31, “When God Shuts One Door, He Opens Another”; and Aug. 7, “God Moves in Mysterious Ways.” On Aug. 14, Pastor Kathy Mihoerck will continue the series with “To Thine Own Self Be True.”
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for Christmas in July.
Pastor Kyle Eisenhuth will preach about the virgin birth. Scripture is Luke 1:26-35.
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Randy Stear will be preaching.
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “Unusual Messages.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Nehemiah 2:1-8. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. Pastor Traxler will continue the studies called “The Healing Power of Jesus.” This week: “Five Faces with Faith.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “The Great Commission.”
Sunday School for all ages begins at 10 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Special guests
Joyce Igo and her grandson, Steven Nichols, will be special guests at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Worship Center.
Since 1992, Igo has been traveling singing and ministering the word of God in churches in the United States and Canada. In 2015, Nichols joined the ministry after graduating from Liberty University. Igo and Nichols write their own songs, words and music. Igo has written around 300 songs over the years.
She is a popular Women’s Conference Speaker, and Nichols is becoming known for his Bible-based preaching. Igo has written two books. Her first book deals with her life on the road titled “Joyce Igo: Laughing My Way To Heaven.” Recently, she released her second book titled “A Shadow of a Man,” which is a Christian mystery novel.
Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286, White Township.
For more information, go to www.indianachurch.com.
Community praise, worship and picnic
BLACK LICK — Grace Bible Chapel will be sponsoring a community praise, worship and picnic in the park at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Burrell Township Community Park.
All are invited at no charge. Dress comfortably. You may bring a lawn chair. Come join in hymns and songs of praise.
There will be a free picnic lunch following worship. For more information, call (412) 289-0181.
Biblical portrayal
LuAnne Baker will present a biblical portrayal at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church on Sunday. The large red brick church is located at 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, between Willet and Five Points.
Baker’s presentation on this day “will contain some lightheartedness, but will also deliver the salvations message very clearly and plainly. Mrs. Noah talks to the congregation from a ‘woman’s point of view’ of building the ark, gathering the animals and living in the ark during the flood.”
The morning will begin with a brief social gathering in the church basement at 9 a.m. with light refreshments; regular worship will start at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary — Baker’s presentation will take place during the sermon portion of the service.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend this very special experience. A love offering will be received for Baker; non-perishable food items are also being collected for the Love Basket (Indiana). Any questions, please contact Myrna Orr at (724) 397-2615, Harmony Grove at (724) 397-4005 or gchglp@comcast.net.
Gospel concert
BLACK LICK — The Gospel Heralds, a team of five students from Appalachian Bible College, will give a concert of inspirational music titled “On This Rock We Stand” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Bible Chapel.
Vocal and instrumental selections along with personal testimonies combine for an engaging presentation for all ages. A brief introduction to ABC, West Virginia’s only accredited Bible college, is also included in this encouraging event of worship and challenge. Admission to the concert is free and the public is invited. More information is at abc.edu/gospelheralds.
Team members are Allen Church, New Columbia, Pa.; Dalton Arnold, Roanoke, Va.; Allen Simpson, Alburtis, Pa.; Solomon Yowell, Beckley, W.Va.; and Justin Culley, Charles Town, W.Va.
Church yard sale
CLYMER — St. Anne’s Byzantine Catholic Church will hold a two-day yard sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
The event will take place in the lower level of the church at 360 Franklin St. There will be many slightly used items and books to purchase, excluding clothing.
There will also be a bake sale, food and basket raffle.
Camp meeting
CHERRY TREE — The Burnside Camp Meeting will take place from Friday, July 29, to Friday, Aug. 5, at the Burnside Church of God campground, 9 Gospel Lane.
The service times are 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Meals will be available.
Vacation Bible School
The public is invited to Indiana Gospel Hall’s 2022 Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8 p.m. daily Monday through Friday.
The speaker is Bill Seale, of Indiana.
The theme, “No Greater Love,” will include stories of sacrifice and substitution.
There will be crafts, games, snacks and fun each night. The event is free; no collections.
Prizes will be awarded at the end of the week, and there will be a picnic on Saturday, July 30 for all who come.
MARION CENTER — Bethany Chapel Church, 1003 Manor St., will hold Vacation Bible School for children age 3 to 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday through July 30.
There will be Bible stories, games, crafts, lunch and music.
On the final day, Sunday, July 31, there will be a picnic following the morning service at the pavilion. The church Service is at 10:15 a.m.
There will be Bible stories, games, crafts, lunch and music.
For more information or to register, call (724) 397-2071.
CHERRY TREE — Kinport Assembly of God, 5658 Route 240, will hold “Truerassic Park” Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1-5.
There will be Bible lessons, games, snacks and crafts. The event is free.
For more information, call (814) 743-5532.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold Grace Kids Vacation Bible School with the theme “Spark Studios” from 9 a.m. to noon daily Aug. 1-5 for children Pre-K through fifth grade (completed).
Spark imagination and kick creativity into high gear at Spark Studios, where kids will learn that God has created them to be creative and to use their talents to do good. A promo video and sign up can be found at indianagrace.org/grace-kids-vbs.
Zion Lutheran Church has set its VBS for Saturday, Aug. 13, at Blue Spruce Park. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., and activities will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
This year’s theme is “Parable Family Fun Day.” This is a family event for parents to participate in completing crafts and activities with their children as they learn the parables. The parables will be “The Lilies of the Field and Birds of the Air,” “Good Soil,” “Living Water,” “Seek and You Will Find” and “Fishers of Men.”
There is no fee for VBS. Registration forms will be taken until Aug. 1. If you would like to attend “Parable Family Fun Day,” please contact the Parish Education Committee at ParishEd.zion@comcast.net. You will be sent a registration form that can be returned via email.
Harmony United Presbyterian Church will host Vacation Bible School with the theme “Mission: Deep Sea!” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
Registration is encouraged to order T-shirts at mworzbyt@gmail.com.
Free clothing fair
KENT — A free clothing fair will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Jacksonville U.P. Church.
There’s an abundance of gently used clothing items in a wide selection of sizes, along with lots of baby and children’s clothing, too.
Everything is free. Come and bring a friend.
Rummage sale
The Ladies’ Ministry of Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, will hold a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
Gently used items — clothing, home décor, glassware, pictures/frames, furniture, books, children’s toys, games, holiday decorations and more will be offered for sale at reasonable prices.
Hot dogs, haluski, funnel cakes, bottled water, lemonade and pop will be for sale as well as bake sale items. Restrooms are available.
200th anniversary celebration
BLAIRSVILLE — Blairsville United Presbyterian Church will hold an open house in celebration of its 200th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, during the community Knotweed Festival.
The open house will include: a history display, PowerPoint of historic photographs, genealogy, collection of vintage Blairsville postcards, sanctuary tours, Grannies display, refreshments and more.
Church picnic/Men with Mixers auction
BLAIRSVILLE — Blairsville United Presbyterian Church will hold a church picnic at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
Chicken, beverage and place settings will be provided. Those attending can bring a dish to share.
The Men with Mixers auction will be held following the meal. Men of the church will prepare their favorite dessert/baked good items to be auctioned off. The proceeds will be sent to benefit Tackle Hunger.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Please call the church office for price and more details at (724) 463-0420.