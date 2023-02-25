Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Most people fail in their spiritual walk not from lack of ability, but from lack of commitment. Join the congregation in song, prayer, fellowship and Communion.
The morning message by Pastor Travis Trimble will follow.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church invites the public to the first Sunday of Lent worship service at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
The gospel tells of Jesus’ temptation in the desert. His 40-day fast becomes the basis of our Lenten pilgrimage.
The lessons for the day are: Genesis 2:14-17; 3:1-7, “Eating of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil”; Psalm 32, “Mercy embraces those who trust in the Lord (Ps 32:10)”; Romans 5:12-19, “Death came through one; life comes through one”; and Matthew 4:1-11, “The temptation of Jesus in the wilderness for 40 days.”
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Genesis 2:15-17, 3:1-7 and Matthew 4:1-11.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join the first Sunday of Lent worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “You Feed Them,” based on Mark 6:30-44.
Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones. Madison Youngcourt, director of Youth Music Ministry, will lead the Youth Choir in singing “Guide Us, Lord” by Mark Patterson. Matthew Cyphert, director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “God Grant Me to Be Silent” by Mark Hill and the offertory anthem, “O Lamb of God Most Holy” by Nicholas Decius and arranged by Robert Leaf.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Jerry Hoch.
Scriptures are John 13:1 and Ephesians 5:1-2, and the sermon is titled “The Love of Jesus Christ.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Giving Up Bitterness and Hate,” is based on Ephesians 4:31-32.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, the first Sunday of Lent.
Pastor Bill Blair begins a new sermon series, “Giving Up Toxicity for Lent and Life.” His message this week is “Giving Up the Need for Self-Gratification” with scripture from Matthew 4:1-11.
Special music at the 9 a.m. traditional service will be the Sounds of Grace Orchestra playing the prelude, “All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name.” The Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “I Need Thee Every Hour.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: The Chosen meets in Room 205, Live Wire meets in Room 102, and the Journey Class meets in Room 208.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s sermon series “Giving Up Toxicity for Lent and Life” continues through Easter Sunday: March 5, “Giving Up Conflict”; March 12, “Giving Up Gossip”; March 19, “Giving Up Judgment”; March 26, “Giving Up Selfishness”; and Palm Sunday, April 2, “Giving Up Negativity for Positive Thinking.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach on families from Romans 8:1-2.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Randy Stear.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “Spiritual Arithmetic: Add Brotherly Kindness.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew Chapter 13:44-58.
In the 6 p.m. service, the series of messages will continue called “Songs of The Saints.” The message will be “The Song of a Judge.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, will hold Sunday services at 10 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Matthew Gress.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in person, Shelocta Church offers Zoom services as well; please contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 to obtain the Zoom login information.
The service is downloaded to the website, www.sheloctapc.com, after the church service for those interested. Also visit the church’s Facebook page, Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, for daily inspirational messages.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “The Temptation of Jesus.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Labyrinth open Monday
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St, would like to invite the community to participate in walking their Labyrinth on Monday.
As we embark on our journey through the Lenten season with solemnity and prayer, participating in a Labyrinth walk may just be what one needs to feel closer to God.
Hours are noon until 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Questions may be addressed to the church office, (724) 459-8920.
GriefShare
Grace United Methodist Church will host a new GriefShare group at 1 p.m. Sundays beginning Feb. 26.
If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join.
We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together.
GriefShare will meet in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building at 728 Church St., Indiana. Register online at griefshare.org.
Midweek Lenten services
Beginning March 1, midweek Lenten services will take place at Zion Lutheran Church every Wednesday at 7 p.m. They will be held in the office area.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., will hold Lenten services at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Arrive early at 6 p.m. and walk the Labyrinth, growing your spiritual journey with God.
Midweek Lenten study
BLAIRSVILLE — Midweek Lenten Study at Hebron Lutheran Church will begin at 7 p.m. March 1 and will continue each Wednesday throughout the Lenten season.
The topic for this series is “Amazing Grace — You Love It or Hate It,” and is led by Susan O’Shaughnessy. Maybe to know you is to love you.
These studies are open to all who have an interest in attending. The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron members extend a warm welcome to all. Questions may be addressed through the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu includes spaghetti, penne, meatballs, Alfredo sauce, mushroom and sausage sauce, stuffed shells or lasagna, California blend vegetables, salad, bread, dessert and beverages.
Takeout is available.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Spaghetti dinner
PENN RUN — Penn Run Brethren Outreach Center, will be hosting a spaghetti dinner benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Indiana County from 4 to 7 p.m. March 18. There will be a presentation at the event by Jim Sisitki, co-president.
The cost for the meal is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12 and free for those younger than 5.
Kid’s Kloset
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be hosting a Kid’s Kloset from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25, at 75 Grace Church Road (behind the Penn Run Church of the Brethren off Route 553).
New and gently used infant/children’s and maternity clothing along with toys and equipment will be available for sale at great prices from participants.
Spaces are available. Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information to register.
Easter services
The pastors of Grace United Methodist Church will hold a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. April 9, Easter Sunday, at Blue Spruce Park at the large pavilion near the water. Two Easter services will be held in the sanctuary: a 9 a.m. traditional service and 11 a.m. contemporary service. Join Grace Church under the steeple at 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Scrapbook and crafting retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and crafting retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
You can scrapbook, make cards or other paper crafts, knit, crochet, etc. Snacks, lunch, door prizes will be provided, as well as a Creative Memories and Stampin’ Up! vendor to help you be even more crafty.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420. Registration deadline is Saturday, April 22.