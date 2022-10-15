Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
We learn from nature that it is nearly impossible to be a blessing to others when we are grossly undernourished ourselves. Join the congregation and be well watered with worship: music, prayer, communion, praise and fellowship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Jeremiah 31:27-34 and Luke 18:1-8.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the Dining Room.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Standing Tall,” based on Luke 19:1-10.
Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir with Ellen Werner as guest pianist.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Mark your calendar for St. Andrew’s Sunday on Nov. 6 with High Tea following worship. Join us in the Chalice Room for tea sandwiches, cookies and shortbread.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “The Staff.” Scripture focus will be Exodus 13:5-18, 17:1-6.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Dr. Don Wilson, general presbyter of Kiskiminetas Presbytery.
Scriptures are Jeremiah 31:33-34 and Luke 18:1-8, and the sermon is titled “They Shall Be My People.”
Music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir.
Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair will conclude the sermon series, “The Unshakable Kingdom and the Unchanging Person” with scripture from Luke 9:1-6; 10-11.
the Chancel Choir will sing “You Alone are God.” Individuals will be received into membership at the 11 a.m. contemporary service. The worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s sermon on Stewardship Sunday, Oct. 23, is “The Cheerful Farmer,” and the sermon series, “The Always God,” begins on Oct. 30, “God is Always Speaking Hebrews”; Nov. 6, “God is Always Hearing”; Nov. 13, “God is Always Seeing”; Nov. 20, “God is Always Restoring”; Nov. 27, “God is Always Pursuing.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Neil Simpson will be preaching.
Scripture is Mark 4:35-5:13.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “This is the Day.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Nehemiah 12 and 13.
There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m., with the message “He Has Done All Things Well.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
CROSSOVER in concert
The First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township, will present CROSSOVER in concert at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
No tickets are required. A love offering will be taken.
Come and bring your friends for a special blessing.
The Lordsmen in concert
SAGAMORE — Gospel group The Lordsmen will be in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday at Community Bible Church.
Movie night
SAGAMORE — Community Bible Church will show “God’s Not Dead: We the People” at 7 p.m. Friday.
Fall festival
St. Bernard Catholic Church and school grounds will host a fall festival from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
There will be events for all ages, featuring food, a beer garden, games and s’mores for kids, a silent auction and vendors. Live music will be provided by Uncle Davey & The Pool Boys, Somebody to Love and Saints of Indiana.
Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo with Hebron Lutheran Church continues to post a weekly children’s Sunday School lesson.
These lessons are posted on Hebron’s Facebook page each Saturday evening and can be viewed any time after that. Lessons are taken from the Spark Story Bible. Everyone is welcome to view this lesson. Enjoy a story and an activity. Tell a friend so they too can join the fun.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible study
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo will be leading Bible study at 11 a.m. each Wednesday at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St.
The group will be embarking on a new topic, “Wicked Women of the Bible.” Jezebel, the Woman at the Well, and the woman whose tears were used to bathe the feet of Jesus, along with some “wicked good” women such as Deborah, Ruth, Esther, Mary and more will be studied as the participants look to see what the lives of these ladies tell us about God’s invincible love and his determined plan to save us. Hebron would love to have the public join in this time of fellowship, conversation and learning.
Turkey and halupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road and Route 286, Indiana, will hold a turkey and halupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out on Sunday.
The menu includes mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, salad, roll and dessert. Cost is $12 per person.
The dinner is drive-thru takeouts only.
This is the last dinner of 2022. Thank you for your support.
Stuffed pork chop dinner
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church is hosting a stuffed pork chop dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
The cost is $12. The menu consists of a stuffed pork chop, mashed potatoes, applesauce, rolls and homemade dessert.
You can reserve your dinner by calling (724) 694-8333 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The last day to reserve a dinner is Oct. 26.
Concert
CLYMER — The public is invited to attend a night of music beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Clymer Alliance, 690 Franklin St.
This special event features the King family, worship leaders from Graystone Presbyterian Church in Indiana.
The early start time will allow for a time of fellowship and refreshments afterward.
Please come and enjoy this evening, which is all free of charge.
Reformation Sunday
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo will be leading worship celebrating “The Festival of the Reformation” at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St.
The public is invited to join the service as Hebron celebrates the gift of forgiveness given to us in Jesus Christ and recognizes the need for us to share the transforming work of Jesus in our day lives and as a church.
Please plan on staying for the church’s time of fellowship at its Coffee Bar following the morning service.
All are welcome.
Labyrinth
BLAIRSVILLE — All are invited to participate in a prayer walk at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., on Oct. 31.
The Labyrinth will be open from noon until 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. This is located in the Fellowship Hall in the basement of the church.
Plan on approximately 30 minutes to complete the walk. It is recommended that participants have a pair of socks since shoes are not permitted on the Labyrinth.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Diocesan Women’s Conference
GREENSBURG — The Diocese of Greensburg will present “Spirited,” its first ever women’s conference, on Saturday, Nov 12, at Christ Our Shepherd Center.
“Spirited” will feature praise and worship, witness testimonies, crafts, prizes and lunch. Bishop Larry J. Kulick will also celebrate Mass for attendees.
Those attending this first ever Diocesan Women’s Conference will hear from internationally known keynote speaker Carol Razza, M.S., Ed.D. Dr Raza, a psychotherapist for more than 25 years, has authored two books about grace and parenting adolescents. She is also a faculty member and formation adviser at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Florida.
Participants will also have an opportunity to attend one of eight breakout sessions and witness testimony.
“Spirited” will begin at 7 a.m. with registration. The conference will begin at 8 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. To register, visit DioceseofGreensburg.org/Spirited.
Holiday craft show
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie and bake sale while supplies last.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.