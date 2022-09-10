Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
A.W. Tozer said: “I can safely say. On all that is revealed in the Word of God, that any man or woman on this earth who is bored and turned off by worship is not ready for Heaven.”
Perhaps we should think about this and examine our lives.
Join the congregation in music, prayer, communion, praise and fellowship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are I Timothy 1:12-17 and Luke 15:1-10.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s Dome Rededication worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “A Future Not Our Own,” based on 2 Timothy 2: 1-9.
Prelude music will include the Handbell Choir playing “Amazing Grace-My Country, ’Tis of Thee-O Beautiful for Spacious Skies Hymn Medley,” arranged by Sam Odom. The anthem “Sing a New Song “ by Daniel Perlongo for chorus and instruments will feature Swana Chepaitis, violin; Stanley Chepaitis, viola; Perlongo, piano; and Roberta Jones at the organ. The offertory anthem is “Bless this House” by May Brahe, with Swana Chepaitis, violin, and Stanley Chepaitis, viola. Additional music will be provided by the Chancel choir and organ.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
After the service, join the Hospitality Committee in the Chalice Room for light refreshments, featuring special “stained glass” cookies. Everyone is invited to return to the sanctuary as Kirk Weaver of the Pittsburgh Stained Glass Studio explains the trials and triumphs of the restoration and reinstallation process. He will also answer any questions concerning the project.
Upcoming events at Calvary include: Sept. 18, Partnership Day with sister Church Nyarubuye Mpushi Church in Rwanda; and Sept. 25, you can join Calvary’s team for the 2022 Crop Hunger Walk. Look for more information on all the events at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Don Wilson.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear,
Scriptures are Jeremiah 18:1-11 and Psalm 139:1-18, and the sermon is titled “Refined by Fire.”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18, is Youth Sunday. The theme is “Meeting God through Music in Everyday Life.” The confirmation class will be received in worship. A covered dish dinner follows worship.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Luke 15:1-10.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair begins a new sermon series based on the E. Stanley Jones book, “The Unshakable Kingdom and the Unchanging Person,” which follows the study guide co-authored by the Rev. Brad Lauster, former pastor at Grace Church. Pastor Bill’s first message in the series is “The Solid Rock,” with scripture from Matthew 7:21-29.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the special music will feature a trumpet trio of Don Robertson, Ray Winstead and Rick St. Clair, playing “A New Name in Glory.” Robertson will also play “Softly and Tenderly” on the flugelhorn.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos. The set list is “This is Amazing Grace,” “In Christ Alone,” “Starts and Ends” and “God of Revival.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach on Psalm 23.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Jackie Greene.
The sermon title is “Can’t Deny a Changed Life.” Scriptures are John 14:15-18, 11.
Sunday school for Pre-K to sixth grade will be held during worship.
An ice cream social will follow worship.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “A Prayer That Pleases God.” There will be a time of prayer for those who lost loved ones on Sept. 11, 2001.
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Nehemiah 6:15-19.
There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m., with the message “A Feat of Faith.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Hymn sing
NEW FLORENCE — The Indiana/Cambria County hymn and gospel sing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at The Church of God, 13791 Route 259.
Come to sing, come to listen. Everyone is welcome.
9/11 patriot service
A 9/11 patriot service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church in Indiana.
It will be a nondenominational, hour-long service, featuring patriotic poetry readings, hymns, songs and more.
Refreshments will be provided.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Welcome Center of Grace United Methodist Church.
The group will continue with mindfulness and meditation.
Grace United Methodist Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. Parking is available behind the church. For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Ladies Luncheon
DERRY — Derry First UMC will host its monthly Ladies Luncheon at noon Tuesday.
Join the luncheon for great food and great conversation. This is a free lunch.
Change of date for Labyrinth
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will need to reschedule the day which the public may come to the church to participate in prayer and meditation as they walk the Labyrinth.
The Rev. John Smaligo and the Evangelism Committee has rescheduled the Sept. 26 date to Oct. 3 due to a scheduling conflict. The Labyrinth will be open from noon until 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m., as well as the last Monday of the month, which is Oct. 31.
Please be reminded that the Labyrinth is located in the church’s Fellowship Hall and that the walk is to be completed in stocking feet since it is made on canvas material. Everyone is welcome regardless of your religious affiliation.
Special presentation
Cornerstone Worship Center, located on the hill across from Walmart overlooking the Route 422 bypass, invites the public to attend a special presentation titled “Christian Patriots” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Is there a biblical connection between God and country? Cornerstone encourages the public to come and find out if there is and, if so, what it is and why. This and other related topics will be covered.
200th anniversary dinner/presentation
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold a 200th anniversary dinner and historical presentation on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. respectively.
A catered dinner will be served for a nominal fee followed by a presentation on the church’s first 200 years in ministry. Dinner is by reservation only.
Bicentennial worship and luncheon
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold a special bicentennial worship service including bagpipes, special music and the Blairsville Brass Ensemble at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Following the service, a soup, sandwich and salad luncheon will be served in Fellowship Hall.
Roast beef and halupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road and Route 286, Rayne Township, will hold a roast beef and halupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out Sunday, Sept. 18.
Cost is $12 and includes mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
The meal is drive-thru takeouts only.
The next dinner is Oct. 16.
Anniversary concert
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will host a 200th anniversary concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
A variety of musicians who have shared their talents with the church in worship have been invited to be join again.
All those participating will come together to form a choir to present a couple numbers. It will be a wonderful evening of praise to our God for all he’s done through the years and for what he has yet to do.
Soup and baked goods fundraiser
First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township, will hold a soup and baked goods fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
Soups available are potato, vegetable, hot sausage, chili, ham and bean, stuffed pepper, chicken noodle and white chicken chili.
Suggested donation is $9 per quart.
Meal includes 12-ounce soup, crackers, dessert and drink for a suggested donation of $6. The daily special of a hot dog with or without sauerkraut is available for a suggested donation of $2.
Various baked goods will be available including fudge, cookies, pumpkin rolls and gob cake.
Proceeds benefit parking lot paving.
Call ahead to order at (724) 463-0941 or (814) 421-2205.
Oktoberfest
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N Liberty St, will be holding its annual Oktoberfest from 1 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24.
This is a celebration of Martin Luther, a 16th-century German monk whose work led to the Protestant Reformation.
This is a free community festival with something for everyone. There are games and activities for children, DJ music by T-Rox, an accordionist, and the band Ron and the Rump Shakers beginning at 4 p.m.
A car cruise will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. with the Rev. John Smaligo giving out three Pastor’s Pick awards.
Enjoy a huge raffle basket display inside, with winners announced at 7 p.m. There is always a wide variety of authentic German cuisine and sweets in the Fellowship Hall, and German beverages available outside. Rain or shine, all are welcome.
Chicken and waffle buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a chicken and waffle buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Menu consists of chicken in gravy, waffles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, cauliflower and broccoli salad, desserts and beverages.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Please call the church office for price and more details at (724) 463-0420.
Holiday craft show
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie and bake sale while supplies last.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.