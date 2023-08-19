Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in music, communion, prayer, praise and God’s Word and fellowship.
Don’t allow any interruption to paralyze your day of worship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Romans 11:1-2a, 29-32 and Matthew 15:21-28.
Special music will be provided by The Blairsville Brass. All are welcome.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St. welcomes everyone to join us for Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna continues his new sermon series, “Life’s Pivotal Moments.” “When you think about your life’s journey, what kind of lasting impact do you want to make? It’s a thought-provoking question that really makes you reflect. How would you answer it? Just think about how you would like your life to be summed up, capturing the essence of your journey and the imprints you want to leave on the world.” Over the next few weeks, let’s immerse ourselves in the Bible, seeking the most crucial insights for life’s pivotal moments. Our journey continues with Moses, based on Deuteronomy 34:1-12.
Nursery care will be available for infants through age 4. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com. All are welcome.
Upcoming events at Calvary: Teams are now forming for the Indiana CROP Hunger Walk on Oct. 14. If interested in participating, please contact the church office at (724) 463-9197.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
CLYMER — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday at Tanoma Church, 3726 Tanoma Road.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Tanoma UMC.
o o o
CREEKSIDE — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 9 a.m. Sunday at Creekside Methodist Church, Home of the Ark, 444 Indiana Road, inside and outside on 90.5.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Creekside UMC.
o o o
Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422 Highway West, Armstrong Township, will hold worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Bible study will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 9:45 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
o o o
First Christian Church, 500 Water St. at Fifth and Water streets, Indiana, will hold Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship from 10:45-11:45 Sunday, and Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Pastor Ryan Zeek and the Home Chapel at 50 Juniper St. would like to welcome everyone to their services on Sundays: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; celebration service, 11:15.
Thursday night home Bible studies are held throughout the community in homes and in backyards by fire pits. For more information, please call (724) 427-7507.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair will begin the new sermon series, “The God Questions.” The scripture lesson is from Psalm 19:1-4a, and the message is “Does God Exist?”
At the 9 a.m. traditional worship service, the special music will be soloist Kathy Lyon, “Be Still.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: Living Word Class, The Chosen Class and the Journey Class.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Bill Blair’s sermon series, “The God Questions,” continues on Aug. 27, “Is the Bible Reliable?”; Sept. 3, “What Happens When We Die?”; Sept. 10, “Is Jesus Really God?”; Sept. 17, “What About People Who Never Heard?”; and Sept. 24, “Does God Really Answer Prayer?”
o o o
Indiana Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1496 Indian Springs Road, White Township, holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Saturdays.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church invites the public to come and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join First Methodist Church of Marion Center for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Lay speaker Glenda Mears will be preaching.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Missionary John Gardner will be speaking in both Sunday school at 10 a.m. and in the morning service at 11. He is the president of Amazing Grace Mission. He will give a report about the evangelism work at fairs in the U.S. and in foreign countries.
In the 6 p.m. service, the series of studies called “Ten Favorite Myths About Christianity” will continue. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “Science and Christianity are not compatible.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, invites the public to join for worship at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Vivian Shaeffer will be the guest speaker.
The service is also available on Zoom and downloaded to the church website at www.sheloctapc.com. More details are available by contacting the church office at (724) 354-2352.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s message is “Ordinary to Extraordinary.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
o o o
Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarksburg, holds worship at 11 a.m. Sundays and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.
Hebron Lutheran weekly worship
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 Liberty St., has welcomed the Rev. William Schaefer to serve as its interim pastor.
Hebron extends a warm invitation to its weekly Sunday worship service at 10:45 a.m. as members welcome various worship leaders to the pulpit.
If you are unable to attend in person, the service is recorded live each Sunday and is then posted on Hebron’s Facebook page to be viewed at your convenience during the days ahead. This is a wonderful way to open our hearts and minds to the word of the Lord.
Parish picnic
KENT — Church of the Good Shepherd is having its first annual parish picnic with Mass on the Grass from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Activities include a cornhole tournament, kids obstacle course, face-painting and kids’ crafts. There will be candy bingo, a firetruck for kids and a sundae bar.
Lunch at noon includes hot dogs, ham barbecue, walking tacos and drinks. Please bring a side dish to share.
Sacrament of Reconciliation is at 3:30 p.m. and Mass on the Grass begins at 4:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Contact the parish office at (724) 479-3881 with questions or for more information.
Canoe Ridge concert
Canoe Ridge bluegrass band will be performing at Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The concert is planned to be an outside event but will move inside in case of rain. The church will have food and refreshments at 5 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6.
Bring your family and friends and your lawn chair and join the band and friends and family.
A love offering will be taken to present to the band. For more information, contact the church office at (724) 354-2352.
Vacation Bible School
Vacation Bible School will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church.
The theme is “‘Bee’ Like Jesus!” Ages 4 and older are invited to attend. The church is located at the corners of 12th and Church streets in Indiana.
Contact Pastor Blowers for more information or to register at (614) 937-9374 or (724) 463-0475.
Free clothing fair
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will have its free clothing fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, and from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
There is a good selection of fall and winter clothing, available in adult, children and baby sizes, all for free. Outfit the kids for school.
Sanctuary dedication
Dixonville Wesleyan Church, 246 Purchase Line Road, Clymer, will hold a dedication service for its remodeled sanctuary during the 10:45 a.m. worship service Sunday, Aug. 27.
All neighbors and members of the community are invited. There will be a dinner after the service.
End of summer basket bash
Our Lady of the Assumption Parish will hold its annual basket bash from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Lucerne site off Route 119.
A variety of homemade ethnic foods will be available and live music will be provided by the PA Express. A free kids zone will be available for children. All are welcome.
9/11 patriot service
A 9/11 patriot service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Zion Lutheran Church in Indiana.
It will be a nondenominational, hour-long service, featuring patriotic poetry readings, hymns, songs and more.
God’s Work, Our Hands
BLAIRSVILLE — Sept. 10 is designated as “God’s Work, Our Hands” day, where members of Hebron Lutheran Church work together to help those in need in the community by doing God’s work.
This day is an opportunity to celebrate that we are freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor. Hebron will be collecting new underwear and socks to help the underserved children, kindergarten to grade 12, in the community. These items may be brought to the church at 125 N. Liberty St. through Sept. 10. Donations after this date will be gratefully accepted as well. All donated items will be given to the school district to assist in their program to help those in need.
If you are wanting to bring items at a time other than Sunday mornings, the church office is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, we suggest you call the church at (724) 459-8920 prior to coming. Hebron will be grateful for all donations as we continue to do God’s work by sharing our love for others.
Movie night
Trinity Presbyterian Church of Clarksburg will be hosting a movie night at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, presenting “The Jesus Revolution.”
All are welcome to attend.
Biblical portrayal
CREEKSIDE — LuAnne Baker will present a biblical portrayal at the Harmony Grove Lutheran Church morning worship service on Sunday, Sept. 17.
More information will be available at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.