Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Online worship services
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church will not be meeting in person through Jan. 3. Online services will be held on Zoom or at www.sheloctapc.com.
Worship services
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
A series of Christmas-themed short stories and poems will be shared.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker is Clark Bruner.
Scriptures are Isaiah 61:10-62:3 and Luke 2:22-40.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
Orthodox Christmas services
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, three miles west of Clymer off Route 286. Nativity (Christmas) Eve: carols and vigil service, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6; Christmas Day, Nativity of Christ: divine liturgy, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
Ready-to-eat pasta meal
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, is selling hot ready-to-eat pasta meals for Saturday, Jan. 9, at a cost of $10 per meal.
The ready-to-eat meal includes two stuffed shells, spaghetti with four meatballs, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
Orders will be taken for homemade stuffed pepper soup, which will be available for $6 a quart.
Soup and ready-to-eat meals need to be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9. Orders for meals and soup must be phoned in to the Penn Run Church of the Brethren office at (724) 463-0420 no later than Monday, Jan. 4, or check out our Facebook page.
Contact Pastor Jeff Fackler at the church office at (724) 463-0420 with questions or for more information.