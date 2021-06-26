Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are II Corinthians 8:7-15 and Mark 5:21-43.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Elder Gerry Gamble will lead worship. Scriptures are Psalm 111 and verses from the New Testament, and the sermon is titled “God’s Promises.” Special music will be provided by Linda Lloyd.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold a traditional service at 9 a.m. Sunday with special music by Bob Penrose. A contemporary service will be held at 11 a.m. with worship music led by Pastor Will Pinos. Pastor Kathy Mihoerck’s message this week is “God’s Love and Faithfulness” with scripture from Psalm 130 and Lamentations 3:22-33.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with guest speaker Jackie Green.
Scriptures are Acts 2:29-36; 1 Corinthians 15:3-8; 12-19.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week five of our summer series, “Hanging with Jesus.”
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “The Sacrificial Widow.” Scripture is Mark 12:41-44.
Don’t forget to wear your mask.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Kathy Nice is continuing June’s series on Hope. We all need a little hope, especially after this past 15 months. Sometimes hope feels like it’s in short supply. Maybe you need a “re-charge” or maybe you just need to recognize you’re still filled with hope from a faithful God. Time to “plug back in” and get a “tune up.”
This Sunday’s sermon title is “Hope & Forks!”
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom. Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at sheloctapres@gmail.com.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Morning worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Instruction About Judging.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Chs. 4 and 5. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Peace for the Troubled Heart.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Musical performance
The Grace United Methodist Church Worship Band will play several worship songs at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Floodway Park in Homer City. Come out for family fun and music all afternoon.
Family movie night
ARMAGH — Valley Grace Brethren Church will be hosting a family movie night at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 9.
Everyone is welcome to attend the first of a series of well-produced, quality Christian films that the church will be showing.
Jesus Youth Rally
CHERRY TREE — Youths, young adults and the young at heart are invited to join Kinport Youth for a fun night celebrating Jesus at 4:30 p.m. July 10.
The event is free. Concessions, games and registration open at 4:30 p.m. followed by worship featuring University of Valley Forge Worship. Guest speakers are Wes Foor and Sierra Berringer, two young adults who gave up careers as an engineer and nurse to reach young adults for Jesus.
To register or for more information, email kinportyouth@gmail.com or call (814) 952-8863.
Vacation Bible School
CHERRY TREE — Kinport Assembly of God will hold “A Space Odyssey VBS” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 12 to 16.
Every evening there will be snacks, games and crafts, as well as a time to gather for a fun skit and engaging message. There will be a fun picnic Friday night for children and parents to close the experience.
There is no cost for this event and children who are Pre-K (potty trained) through fifth grade (graduating from or going into) are welcome to attend.
o o o
Calvary Bible Church will have Vacation Bible School at the church, located between East Run and Rochester Mills at 2712 Pine Vale Road, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 12 to 16.
The theme will be “Pioneering on Life’s Trail.” There will Bible lessons, songs, crafts, snacks and a missionary adventure story.
Call (814) 743-5448 or (724) 286-9684 for more information and to register. Rewards will be given to those who register and are in attendance Monday night.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Victory Baptist Church, 139 E. Wiley St., will hold Vacation Bible School from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 12 to 16.
It is open to children age 4 to high school seniors. There is no cost to attend. There will be horseback rides, snacks, puppets and so much more.
For more information, call (724) 479-3494.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold “Journey to Freedom” Vacation Bible School from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18.
The event is for children age 4 to high school seniors.
For more information, visit Marion Center First United Methodist Church on Facebook.
o o o
PLUMVILLE — Plumville Presbyterian Church will hold a one-day Vacation Bible School, “Jesus Loves You,” from 10 a.m. to noon July 31, with a program at 11:40.
Lunch will be provided for the whole family immediately following.
Follow the church on its Facebook page, Presbyterian Church of Plumville.
o o o
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold Vacation Bible School, “Knight’s Round Table,” from Aug. 2 to 6 for grades pre-K to fifth grade (completed).
Registration is open for children and volunteers at www.indianagrace.org/grace-kids-vbs/.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.