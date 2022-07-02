Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join Sunday’s service and participate in music, Communion, prayer request, praise, fellowship and a message from God’s word.
You have heard it said; “The choice is yours.” How often has it occurred to you just how much of life is determined by only your actions, your decisions or lack of a decision. We choose our thoughts, our beliefs, our actions, our friends and our use of time and resources. We are not victims. God has given us a choice. How wisely are you using yours?
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Luke 10:1-11, 16-20 and Galatians 6:1-16.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m.
Calvary’s dome has been restored and services are once again back in the sanctuary.
The Rev. Dan Little will preach. His sermon, “Barzillai’s Generosity,” is based on 2 Samuel 15:1-14 and Romans 10:5-13.
There will be music from the organ and Chancel choir.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Please join Calvary as its congregants prayerfully dedicate the newly restored dome.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Simple, but Complicated.” Scripture focus will be Luke 10: 1-11, 16-20.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for a patriotic worship service inside Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir. Scripture is Galatians 6:1-10, and the sermon is titled “Free to Sow and Reap.”
There will be a picnic after worship. All are welcome.
o o o
First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township, will hold Sunday worship beginning at 10 a.m. for the month of June.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on 2 Kings 2:1-2, 6-14.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, celebrating the sacrament of Holy Communion at both services
Pastor Bill Blair’s second message in the sermon series, “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?” is titled “God Helps Those Who Help Themselves,” with scripture from Psalm 94:17-19.
Special music at the 9 a.m. traditional service will feature a solo by Bob Penrose. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos. The set list is “Open Up the Heavens,” “Graves Into Gardens,” “House of Miracles” and “What A Beautiful Name.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s sermon series, “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?”: July 10, “Money is the Root of All Evil”; July 17, “God Won’t Put More On You Than You Can Bear”; July 24, “To Err is Human and to Forgive is Divine”; July 31, “When God Shuts One Door, He Opens Another”; and Aug. 7, “God Moves in Mysterious Ways.” On Aug. 14, Pastor Kathy Mihoerck will continue the series with “To Thine Own Self Be True.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “With God on Our Side.” Randy Stear will be preaching.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the Independence Day message: “A Great Nation With Great Needs.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Ezra chapters 9, 10. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. Pastor Traxler will continue the studies called “The Healing Power of Jesus.” This week: “Healing From a Distance.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “I Want to Know Christ.”
Everyone is welcome.
Grab-n-go meal
SHELOCTA — A grab-n-go meal will be available Wednesday, July 20, at Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road (creek side entrance for pickup).
Pickup times are 4:30 to 6 p.m. The meal costs $10 and consists of baked chicken breast, parsley potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, roll, butter and pineapple upside-down cake.
Reservations are required and due by July 15. Contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 (leave name, telephone number, number of meals and preferred pickup time), or register online at https://rsvp.church/r/loD4y2ui.
The $10 donation benefits mission activities of the church.
Biblical portrayal
LuAnne Baker will present a biblical portrayal at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church Sunday, July 24. The large red brick church is located at 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, between Willet and Five Points.
Baker’s presentation on this day “will contain some lightheartedness, but will also deliver the salvations message very clearly and plainly. Mrs. Noah talks to the congregation from a ‘woman’s point of view’ of building the ark, gathering the animals and living in the ark during the flood.”
The morning will begin with a brief social gathering in the church basement at 9 a.m. with light refreshments; regular worship will start at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary — Baker’s presentation will take place during the sermon portion of the service.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend this very special experience. A love offering will be received for Baker; non-perishable food items are also being collected for the Love Basket (Indiana). Any questions, please contact Myrna Orr at (724) 397-2615, Harmony Grove at (724) 397-4005 or gchglp@comcast.net.
Vacation Bible School
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 4660 Route 22 East, Blairsville, will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. July 10-14 for ages 2 to 100.
The theme is “Mission Impossible,” and there will be stories, games, crafts, puppet shows, skits, Bible lessons, contests and snacks.
For more information, call (724) 676-5794.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — First United Methodist church invites children to “Rocky Railway VBS: Jesus Pulls Us Through.”
The event will be hosted at Blairsville First United Methodist Church, located at 50 S. Walnut St., from 6 to 8 p.m. daily July 11– 15.
At VBS, kids discover through life’s ups and downs that Jesus’ power pulls us through. Kids participate in memorable Bible learning activities, sing catchy songs, engage in fun snacks and take part in Bible adventures. Kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God sightings.
Friday night we will be a movie night with pizza. Families are welcome to join at 6 p.m. July 15 to enjoy a movie and pizza.
Rocky Railway is for kids from preschool to fifth grade. For more information and to register your child, call the church office at (724) 459-6155.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold Grace Kids Vacation Bible School with the theme “Spark Studios” from 9 a.m. to noon daily Aug. 1-5 for children Pre-K through fifth grade (completed).
Spark imagination and kick creativity into high gear at Spark Studios, where kids will learn that God has created them to be creative and to use their talents to do good. A promo video and sign up can be found at indianagrace.org/grace-kids-vbs.