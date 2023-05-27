Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation as we worship in song, prayers, communion, praise and fellowship.
Remember: Most failure comes from lack of commitment, not ability.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship and Communion with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Numbers 11:24-30 and Acts 2:1-21. All are welcome.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
The church’s summer schedule begins Sunday, June 4. The worship hour will begin at 10 a.m. throughout the summer months.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St. welcomes everyone to join us for the Pentecost Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
Pastor Daniel Little’s sermon, “The Replacement of Judas Iscariot,” will be based on Acts 1:15-17, 20-26, Psalm 104:24-34 and Acts 2:1-21.
The choir will lead the congregation in singing the general anthem, “Come, Holy Spirit” by Allen Orton Gibbs, and the offertory anthem, “Praise the Spirit in Creation,” arranged by Jonathan Kohrs.
Nursery will be available for infants through age 4. All are welcome. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder and Bible storyteller Randy Stear.
The sermon is titled “For Every Time and Place.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
o o o
First Christian Church, 500 Water St. at Fifth and Water streets, Indiana, will hold Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship from 10:45-11:45 Sunday, and Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Acts 2:1-21.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
At both services, Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Devoted.” His message is “Devoted to Prayer” with scripture from Matthew 6:5-15.
At the 9 a.m. service, the Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “Send Down Your Fire, Lord.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair concludes the series, “Devoted,” on June 4 with “Devoted to Communion.”
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church invites the public to come and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle’s sermon is on Pentecost based on Acts 2:1-21.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “A Brave Soldier.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with Scripture focus on Matthew 25:14-46.
In the 6 p.m. service, the message will be “Disciples of Christ: Matthew.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, welcomes lay leader Randy Stear as guest minister Sunday. Services begin at 10 a.m.
The service is also available on Zoom; please contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for login information.
Also visit the church’s Facebook page, Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, for a daily inspiration message and updates to church activities.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “What’s Going on Here?” as we celebrate Pentecost.
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Guest speaker
Cornerstone Worship Center will be having an outdoor service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday with guest speaker Pastor Michael Nelson.
Nelson hails from southern Michigan. Coming from a dark past, he was a leader in a well-known “One Percenter” motorcycle gang based in the Midwest. After living the fast lifestyle that comes with the biker life, Nelson had an encounter with Jesus that transformed his life. Since Nelson’s conversion to Jesus Christ, he has planted and pastors a church in Three Rivers, Mich.
Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend and encourages them to bring a lawn chair and some picnic food items to share after the service.
Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass and Route 286, White Township. For more information, visit www.indiana church.com.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church’s Wednesday Bible Study continues with the Rev. John Smaligo leading the study. “Reclaiming the ‘L’ Word” will be the topic on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Bring your lunch and join in the fellowship.
Questions may be addressed to the church office at (724) 459-8920.
DivorceCare
A DivorceCare group meets on Thursdays in Room 208 at Grace Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face with so many emotions and challenges; you don’t have to go through it alone. DivorceCare offers support and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing. Sign up online at divorcecare.org.
Festival of Pentecost service
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., invite the public to the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday to celebrate the Festival of Pentecost and to take part in Hebron’s Memorial Day observance.
The service will begin by celebrating the coming of the Holy Spirit. Fifty days after the Lord’s resurrection, the promised Holy Spirit was sent to Earth.
Immediately following the Festival of Pentecost, Hebron will be observing Memorial Day with a time of remembrance and thanksgiving. At that time, we will give thanks to God and remember those who gave their lives in defense of our country, our lives and our freedom. Those who served in the military of our country will be recognized as well.
Following the observance, you may choose to stay for the Coffee Bar, gathering for a time of fellowship, refreshments and conversation.
Rummage sale
DERRY — Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way, will be hosting a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
The kitchen will be open to purchase $2 hot dogs with sauerkraut, and bottled water for 50 cents.
Items for sale include glassware, kitchen utensils and small appliances, Christmas decorations, puzzles, children’s toys/bikes, clothing, entertainment center, electronics and more.
Watch for the signs; you can see the church from the bridge.
The sale will go on rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the roof repair fund.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center is holding its annual indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
The gym will be full of individual yard sale vendors as well as a church yard and bake sale. Food trucks will be on hand for food items outside.
Items on the sale list include Thirty-One, Brighton, Vera Bradley items, glassware, furniture, small appliances, clothing for children to plus size, crafts, décor, books, toys, fishing items, jewelry, dog supplies and more.
For more information, please contact the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Corner Cafe
Join Calvary Presbyterian Church’s The Corner Cafe (a class for adults) for breakfast at Eat’n Park, 2675 Oakland Ave., White Township, at 9:15 a.m. on the first Sunday of each month this summer, June 4, July 2 and Aug. 6.
Come and get to know Calvary. See calvarychurchpa.com to sign up.
Vacation Bible School
HOME — Old Mahoning Baptist Church, 5225 Mahoning Road, will host “Mission Impossible VBS” from 6 to 8 p.m. June 5-9.
There will be classes for 4 years of age through fifth grade, a sixth- to 12th-grade teen class and an adult class, which features a different teacher each night and a craft.
Everyone is welcome at this free event. Questions can be directed to (724) 397-2080.
Strawberry festival
A strawberry festival at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg, will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
The event is take-out only. The menu includes hot dogs, lamb, ham barbecue and sausage sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, homemade pies, ice cream and strawberries.
Guest speaker
Former MLB pitcher, cancer survivor and author Dave Dravecky will be a guest speaker at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, under the steeple at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Dravecky pitched seven years in Major League Baseball, playing as an All-Star and in two pennant races.
In 1988, he was diagnosed with cancer and had half of the deltoid muscle in his pitching arm removed. Dravecky came back to pitch again the following year, with a 4-3 win for the San Francisco Giants. Five days later in Montreal, Dravecky threw “the pitch that could be heard around the world,” as his arm split in two in mid-throw.
The public is invited to this free event.
Submitted photo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.