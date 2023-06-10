Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation as we worship in song, prayers, communion, praise and fellowship.
Our work is to cast care; God’s work is to take care.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Genesis 12:1-9 and Matthew 9:9-13, 18-26. All are welcome.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St. welcomes everyone to join us for Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
Ruling Elder Barkley Butler’s sermon, “In The Beginning: Awe and Affirmation,” will be based on Psalm 8 and Genesis 1:1-2:4a.
The choir will lead the congregation in singing the general anthem, “I Sing the Almighty Power of God,” arranged by Donald McCullough, and the offertory anthem, “Peace Like A River, Kum Ba Yah,” arranged by Jean Anne Shafferman.
Nursery will be available for infants through age 4. All are welcome. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Calvary is hiring a part-time nursery caregiver. For details, visit calvarychurchpa.com or call (724) 463-9197.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
CLYMER — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday at Tanoma Church, 3726 Tanoma Road.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Tanoma UMC.
o o o
CREEKSIDE — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 9 a.m. Sunday at Creekside Methodist Church, Home of the Ark, 444 Indiana Road, inside and outside on 90.5.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Creekside UMC.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Lynn Mance.
Scriptures are Isaiah 5:1-7 and John 15:1-8, and the sermon is titled “Miracle Grow for Real Life.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422 Highway West, Armstrong Township, will hold worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Bible study will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
o o o
First Christian Church, 500 Water St. at Fifth and Water streets, Indiana, will hold Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship from 10:45-11:45 Sunday, and Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday liturgy at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kathy Mihoerck’s message is “Who Is God Calling?” with scripture from Romans 4:13-25. Ilga Cilo will talk about Compassion International.
At the 9 a.m. service, the special music will be soloist Sona Gregova, singing “Láska prišla dole k nám.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
June 18 is Father’s Day, and Pastor Howard Greenfield will deliver the message, “My Son, Be Strong.” Pastor Bill Blair returns on June 25 with a new series, “Joshua,” and the message, “Choose Today.”
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church invites the public to come and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle’s sermon is about following Scripture based on Mark 7: 1-13.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “The Qualifications for Deacons.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with Scripture focus on Matthew 26:31-75.
In the 6 p.m. service, the message will be “Disciples of Christ: James, the Son of Alphaeus.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, welcomes lay leader Donna Yarnal as guest minister Sunday. Services begin at 10 a.m.
The service is also available on Zoom; please contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for login information.
Also visit the church’s Facebook page, Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, for a daily inspiration message and updates to church activities.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “Mercy.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Welcome Center of Grace United Methodist Church.
If you or a loved one is living with cancer, please join us.
Grace United Methodist Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. (Parking is available behind the church.) For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Vacation Bible School
Pine Grove Church of God will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church, 70 Church Road, will hold Vacation Bible School, “Keepers of the Kingdom,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a final program at 7 p.m. Friday.
The theme verse is Psalm 119:160. This event is for children and youths age 3 to grade 12.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — The Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish invites the community to its 2023 Vacation Bible School, “Lava Lava Luau: Controlling Our Emotions,” scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 19-23 at Blairsville First UMC, 50 S. Walnut St.
There will be fun, music, crafts, games and snacks for all children pre-K through sixth grade.
To register, call (724) 459-6155, email firstumcblairsville@gmail.com or visit Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish on Facebook.
‘Disrupt the Corrupt’ program
“Disrupt the Corrupt,” a free program addressing corruption in the Pennsylvania government, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at First Unitarian Universalist Church, 285 Two Lick Drive, Indiana.
A potluck in the church’s social hall at 5 p.m. will precede the program.
The speaker will be Rabbi Michael Pollack, executive director of March on Harrisburg, a nonpartisan, grassroots organization that seeks ethical reforms, such as the Gift Ban Bill, HR484.
That bill and Friday’s program address that there are no limits placed on gifts a lobbyist can give a public official, which can lead to corruption.
Register to attend the program at bit.ly/DTCFirstUU.
Roast beef and holupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road and Route 286 East, will hold a Father’s Day roast beef and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out on Sunday, June 18.
Cost is $14 per person and includes mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
It is drive-thru take-outs only.
The next dinner is scheduled for July 16.
Guest speaker
Former MLB pitcher, cancer survivor and author Dave Dravecky will be a guest speaker at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, under the steeple at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Dravecky pitched seven years in Major League Baseball, playing as an All-Star and in two pennant races.
In 1988, he was diagnosed with cancer and had half of the deltoid muscle in his pitching arm removed. Dravecky came back to pitch again the following year, with a 4-3 win for the San Francisco Giants. Five days later in Montreal, Dravecky threw “the pitch that could be heard around the world,” as his arm split in two in mid-throw.
The public is invited to this free event.
Soup for Souls
Indiana County Soup for Souls Community Table will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at New Life Community Church, Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township.
The menu is as follows: July 13, wedding soup; Aug. 10, chicken vegetable noodle, with homemade noodles; and Sept. 14, stuffed cabbage.
This event is a free community dinner featuring live music with local artists.
