MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the first Sunday of Lent. Scripture is John 2:1-11, “A Season of Miracles — A Wedding.” The changing of the water into wine is a precursor to the best miracle yet to come.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for a new sermon series for Lent: “Easter from the Backside.” Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Why We Need Easter.” Scripture is Genesis 3:1-7.
Don’t forget to wear your mask.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday. Scriptures are I Peter 3:18-22 and Mark 1:9-15.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
o o o
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana, will hold traditional service at 9 a.m. Sunday with special music by Tim Sexton, soloist, and Shanda Tomer, pianist. A contemporary service will be held at 11 a.m. with worship music led by Pastor Marty Christian.
Pastor Bill Blair’s message for both services is “The Anchor for Our Church,” with scripture from 1 Peter 2:5-9.
Social distancing is observed, and extra masks and hand sanitizer are available. Air handlers are equipped with bipolar ionizers to clean and replace the air to increase safety.
Services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
Tune in live on Facebook on Thursdays at noon for “Connect the Dots” with Pastor Kathy.
o o o
CLARKSBURG — Trinity Presbyterian Church, 18 Clarksburg Road, will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Jerry Hoch at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Psalm 130 and Luke 23:27-38. Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream on Facebook is available at Trinity Presbyterian Church (Clarksburg), or join us in the parking lot broadcast on 90.7 FM.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 South Ridge Road, invites everyone to join its indoor worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Scripture lesson is from Mark 1:9-15, “Again & Again, God Meets Us.”
The service is also offered online. Contact the church office, (724) 354-2352, for details. The service also is downloaded on the church website following the service.
o o o
PLUMVILLE — The Rev. Colleen McFarland will lead in-house worship at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Presbyterian Church of Plumville, at which time The Lord’s Supper will be celebrated.
There will be no Sunday school at this time. All are welcome; however, masks are required and social distancing guidelines are followed.
McFarland and the church can be reached by email at pvatpastor @gmail.com, by phone at (724) 397-2703 or through Facebook: www.facebook.com/PresbyterianChurchofPlumville.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. This week’s sermon, “Jerusalem: Risking Reputation,” is based on Matthew 21:1-11.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold in-house worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Richard Cassel and Elder Donna Kanyan will lead the worship service, which includes the sacrament of Communion. The morning’s message is titled “The Silent Treatment.”
Everyone is invited to worship. We continue to follow masking and distancing guidelines.
o o o
Ebenezer Presbyterian Church of Lewisville (5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg) will hold in-house worship services with the Rev. Laurie Milligan on Sundays at 11 a.m. Safety guidelines will be followed in-house.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed, if preferred.
Free food distribution
Harvest Church is hosting a free community food distribution at 11 a.m. Friday at the Indiana Mall in the former Bon-Ton parking lot. Cars should use the Oakland Avenue entry past Harbor Freight to line up.
Box contains dairy, meat and produce. One unit per household, please.
All distributions will be non-contact. Drive up and the box will be loaded into your trunk. This event is held on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, visit www.harvestpa.org or call (724) 548-5643.
Grit Guys for Lent
The Christian Witness Inc. will present a Grit Guys Bible study, “Ashes to Ashes,” at 7 a.m. during the Fridays of Lent with free coffee in the back dining room of Eat’n Park, Oakland Avenue and Indian Springs Road, White Township.
Men are invited to gather to become better equipped for serving both the risen Lord, and those for whom he died. A variety of talented teachers will share their insights, with breakfast of choice to follow.
The schedule of speakers is as follows:
• Friday: The Rev. Tom Spiker/Leann, “I will be with you”
• March 5: Randy LeBlanc, “I am going to prepare a place”
• March 12: Pastor Bill Blair, “I am the way”
• March 19: The Rev. Ray Degenkolb, “If you love me”
• March 26: Kenny Schramko, “Because I live”
• Good Friday, April 2: to be determined
Drive-thru Lenten dinners
KENT — The Church of the Good Shepherd will be offering drive-thru fish and pierogi dinners each Friday during Lent, except Good Friday.
Takeout options will include fried fish, baked fish, salmon, shrimp platter or pierogi platter.
Meal includes green beans, pierogi and potato, coleslaw, roll with butter and cookie.
Meals will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $13 for full-sized meals or $7 for half-size meals. All are welcome.
This event will be takeout only.
Fish fries planned for Lent
St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church will serve fish dinners on Fridays through Lent under conditions dictated for stemming the COVID-19 pandemic. The dinners are a fundraiser for St. Bernard Regional Catholic School.
Patrons will place orders and make payment from their cars, then wait in the parking lot for volunteers to serve boxed meals. No dining in the church social hall will be permitted. No advance orders will be accepted.
The annual fish fry will continue from 4 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday until March 26.
Ready-to-eat fish dinner
PENN RUN — A ready-to-eat fish dinner will be available on Friday, March 5, and again on Friday, March 26.
Pickup is at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center between 4 and 6 p.m. Menu consists of oven-fried fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, roll and dessert for $10.
Order your meals by calling the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Deadline for the March 5 meal is March 1. Deadline for the March 26 meal is March 22.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Price is $30 for two snacks and lunch. For more information, call the church office at (724) 463-0420. Registration deadline is April 17.
We will be following all CDC guidelines.