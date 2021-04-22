The Indiana Free Library, in partnership with the American Association of University Women, Indiana branch, is the recipient of a 2021-22 AAUW Community Action Grant of $10,000 to launch Code Brave: A Coding Club for Girls.
Principal investigator on the grant is AAUW’s Dr. Susan Wheatley.
IFL Executive Director Kate Geiger and Lauri Fletcher, program assistant, will accept the award on behalf of the library along with AAUW’s Lillian Clemens, coding instructor.
The club will begin as a two-week camp in July, continuing with month-long classes in the fall and next spring. Multi-levels clubs will be planned in a two-week summer camp in June 2022.
The funds will provide new laptops for IFL, broadband and software for girls to create computer animations and gaming.
The program aims to encourage more girls to pursue STEAM careers in science and arts technology.