CGC World Mental Health Day

Community Guidance Center staff celebrated World Mental Health Day on Monday. The organization’s ALPHA (Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program) students created the banner.

 Submitted photo

Community Guidance Center recently received funding from the American Eagle Outfitters Foundation’s Better World grant program for its ALPHA adolescent partial hospitalization program.

Students, teachers and CGC staff took part in planting apple trees and butterfly bushes on World Mental Health Day, Oct. 10, to represent CGC and AEO’s commitment to mental health for adolescents as well as to the environment.