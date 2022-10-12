Community Guidance Center recently received funding from the American Eagle Outfitters Foundation’s Better World grant program for its ALPHA adolescent partial hospitalization program.
Students, teachers and CGC staff took part in planting apple trees and butterfly bushes on World Mental Health Day, Oct. 10, to represent CGC and AEO’s commitment to mental health for adolescents as well as to the environment.
“We sought a commitment of support from an organization that also serves the same population we serve,” said Sherry Skidmore, director of development. “As consumers of the AEO brand, the AEO endowment would generate a positive feeling amongst our students in our ALPHA program.”
Skidmore added, “We are also helping the environment by planting trees and bushes to help prevent soil erosion and water runoff in the yard where the kids participate in outdoor activities. Not to mention, the fruit trees and butterfly bushes will make great pollinators.”
The AEO Foundation’s Better World grant project is a one-year commitment for CGC. Both organizations want to educate and empower everyone to be their best version. The AEO grant project will provide ALPHA students with an avenue to work through trauma to realize they are deserving and capable of growth as they bloom into their best self.