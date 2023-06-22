Community Guidance Center’s Hear Me! See Me!™ program aims to provide student-centered, evidence-based mental health services, and training to school personnel and students of Indiana Area School District.
This multi-pronged approach will increase students’ coping skills and resiliency while allowing the clinical and school personnel to advocate for children to be heard and seen by others when they are experiencing issues in life that they find overwhelming.
“As we are located in this community, we have a unique understanding of those living in this community,” said Dr. Reece O. Rahman, chief clinical officer for the Community Guidance Center. “This program affords us opportunity to offer mental health services and training to school staff, teachers and students.”
“Multiple sources of data suggest that more than one-third of high school students endorse difficulties with mental health,” Rahman added. “Our goal is to provide mental health education to at least 90 percent of the IASD student body; to promote positive coping skills, as well as physical and mental health wellness.”
Hear Me! See Me! is a program originally developed by Community Guidance Center staff for the Northern Cambria School District to address trauma following the death by suicide of one of their high school students. Building upon CGC’s experiences in working with the Northern Cambria School District, the Hear Me! See Me! program for IASD runs over a two-year period.
For questions about the project, please contact Sherry Skidmore, director of development, at sskidmore@thecgc.com. This is Community Guidance Center’s second grant for the Hear Me! See Me! initiative. The goal as a preventative program is to address mental health concerns before they escalate and potentially end in tragedy.
Community Guidance Center is a private, 501©(3) nonprofit mental and behavioral healthcare center providing trauma-informed therapeutic and rehabilitative services, such as comprehensive mental health, drug and alcohol, intellectual disability and early intervention services. Founded in 1959, CGC operates throughout several communities in western Pennsylvania, including Indiana, DuBois, Punxsutawney, Clearfield, Northern Cambria and Clarion. To learn more, visit, www.thecgc.com.
