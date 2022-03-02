IUP students, staff, faculty and members of the Indiana community gathered Tuesday night for a vigil of peace and support for Ukraine in Leonard Hall on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
Dr. Gian Pagnucci, English Department chair, welcomed those in attendance to the event, thanking and acknowledging them. He thanked multiple deans, department heads and University President Michael Driscoll for attending.
Pagnucci opened the event by ushering in a moment of silence with these words: “Our greatest writers, thinkers, philosophers, spiritual leaders and political leaders are always people of peace. They plot to find peaceful solutions; they never advocate war. Our greatest leaders are always about uniting people, not dividing, not hurting, not killing. So in that spirit, let us light the candle of freedom.”
Battery-powered tea light candles and cellphone flashlights rose in unity as silence fell over the crowd, thinking about and praying for those in Ukraine. Around the room were handmade signs offering support and prayers. Many in the audience brought signs and flags of their own, filling the room with the blue and gold of the Ukrainian flag.
From there, the floor opened for those wishing to speak, whether about their own personal experience with the current situation and those offering support and outreach.
The event was coordinated by Dr. Gloria Park, a professor of English at the university. Park listed three Ukrainian students that she knows of at the university, including Oksana Moroz, a Ukrainian student pursuing a Ph.D. in composition and applied linguistics. Moroz is here with her husband, Taras, as well as their children, Emma and Mark. She graduated from MATESOL and is a Fulbright scholar.
“The faculty in the English graduate programs (CAL and MATESOL) stand with our Ukrainian and Ukrainian American students,” Park said. “The inspiration to schedule this came from Oksana Moroz and her love for her fellow Ukrainians back home, and my goal is to stand with her.”
The two others that Park knows are Ukrainian American students Marina Palenyy, a Ph.D. student in composition and applied linguistics, who is currently teaching in Nashville, and Anna Oksana Swindle, an undergraduate student in criminology.
Both Moroz and Swindle spoke at the vigil and all those involved hoped that the vigil would raise awareness for the current situation in Ukraine. Palenyy spoke via email only to say that, “I do not have words, and am stricken by grief.”
“Let me begin by saying that I truly wish there was no cause for this vigil in the first place,” Moroz said. “Given the circumstances, I felt an urge to reach out to my program director and ask her to find a way for me and other students to express our support, to mourn for the one(s) who bravely fought for their Motherland and to pray for those fighting this very minute for the freedom of Ukraine.”
Moroz has been living in the United States since 2007. She has lived in several states, has visited numerous cities and has been at IUP since 2015.
“I remember people would always ask me, ‘Where is Ukraine; is it the same as Russia?’” she said. “Now, once and for all, people will not ask me that question again because Russia has made it clear to everyone that Russians and Ukrainians are not the same and never will be. Being far away from home, I feel it is my duty to spread the word about the war and its impact on the global scale. I have received tremendous support these past couple of days, but I still feel that it is necessary for the Indiana community to understand how an act of genocide in Ukraine is affecting not only Ukrainians, but it also changes our world. Therefore, I hope people will understand the effect of war on everyone’s lives and condemn the action of the Russian president ... I also hope people will stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian nation and hope for its victory.”
Moroz stated that she has spent most of her time recently checking the news and waiting for her father to wake up and let her know that he’s alright. “Six days ago my life definitely turned upside down,” she said.
In addition to her father, all of her extended family, including her grandparents and in-laws, and countless friends are still in Ukraine. Her mother is currently here with her in the U.S.
“On the evening of February 23, I went to bed around 9 p.m., as usual. That night my husband strangely said, ‘I have a feeling it will start today,’” Moroz said. “I did not pay attention to his words as I wanted to sleep. At around 9:30 p.m. EST, the first airstrike hit Kyiv, then my hometown of Ivano-Frankivsk was attacked by six missile hits. I took my phone and immediately wrote to my dad. My hands were trembling as I was writing, ‘Are you alive?’ Then the very first panic attack in my life happened when I did not see the word ‘online’ next to his name in the messenger app. Since then, my life has been nothing but war and news from Ukraine. I can’t focus on anything; my mind is there and all I care about at this point is for my loved ones to be alive. I am grateful that my father is alive. But we are all traumatized for the rest of our lives.”
Moroz added that, “The biggest country in Europe, the bravest people in the world are fighting for their lives ... unfortunately this war is not even a war anymore. It is genocide to Ukrainian nation. People are being killed in the hospital, kids are being born in bomb shelters and unfortunately the whole world doesn’t understand what consequences it’s bringing to the world. It’s not even a threat to democracy. It is the fall of democracy.”
Swindle agreed that what is happening is unjust to the people of Ukraine. “Putin has started a war against innocent people,” she said.
She also had words for those of younger generations who are making light of this very serious issue.
“We all need to stand together no matter what nationality we are,” she said. “Putin did this. I know Russians did not want to invade Ukraine. Still, Ukraine needs our support. There is so much pain, anger and hurt inside me at this time. There are so many questions and feelings happening; hopefully, this vigil will be a safe space for those who feel uneasy. Above all, I hope this vigil will educate the people of my generation. I have seen countless amounts of TikToks and Instagram memes making fun of this war. Some (are) poking fun, saying, ‘I don’t want to get drafted,’ some (are) just taking pictures completely out of context. This is not a joke. This is not a time to try to get likes. This is not just some trend. This is a time to learn. This is a time to stand with one another. This is a time to remember the Ukrainian soldiers and innocent men, women and children who have already lost their lives.”
Conversely, Swindle is also thankful for technology and how it is allowing the truth of the unfolding events to be told. “People can finally see the truth, that Putin spreads lies. People can see what is actually true and what is Putin’s telling.”
Swindle said that she grew up hearing stories and family history of life in Ukraine.
“I have always been proud to say that I am Ukrainian,” said Swindle. “My great-grandparents survived the Artificial Famine in 1932-33, they survived World War II, they made a new life here in America. In short: They went through hell. It breaks my heart to see the country in which they endured all their tribulations be invaded because of a dictator. And it’s almost dumbfounding ... how this can happen in this day and age.”
Members of the IUP community stepped forward to offer their services. Elise Glenn, chief diversity and inclusion officer, wanted to make sure those who might be feeling overwhelmed can turn to the counseling center as well as other support groups on campus. “Let us help you. You have resources at your disposal. We might not be able to feel exactly what it is you are going through, but there aren’t many problems that we can’t shoulder with you.”
Dr. Michele Petrucci, associate vice president of international education, offered the support of her office as well. “We just want you to know that we’re here. Our office is here, sometimes just as a sounding board. But we can offer concrete help as well. You can reach out to anyone in our office to help you. And if we can’t help, we can reach out across campus to those who can.”
The event ended with another round of silence and more offerings of hope.
Swindle hopes that, above all else, things will end peaceably through faith.
“Even though there is anger, we must pray for peace,” she said. “Ukrainians have gone through so much. However, we have always been able to get through with the help of God. God is always on our side. We must turn to Him and ask to protect our homeland. There is a reason why Ukrainian soldiers have been able to hold off the aggressors; they have faith that they will get through this troubling time.”
Moroz also stated that she believes in victory as well. “They’re definitely all heroes,” she said, speaking of those in Ukraine. “We believe in victory. We believe that this madness could end sooner than later and with fewer casualties. I am very proud that the IUP community came together for this. Maybe it’s only a few of us that have direct contact with Ukraine, but I’m sure that this event will be in the hearts of people and affect people’s lives.”