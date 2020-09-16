The Blairsville Community Development Authority in collaboration with the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development invites the community to participate in a Murphy Lot visioning meeting on Sept. 30. The event will take place at 6 p.m., and will be held virtually through the telecommunications app Zoom.
“The BCDA recognizes the important part that the Murphy Lot can play to assist in revitalizing downtown Blairsville. The BCDA also recognizes how important community input is in the success of this project,” said Jennifer Nadzadi, a board member of the BCDA, in a press release.
For this reason, the BCDA and the ICOPD are partnering to create The Murphy Lot Visioning Project, an engagement process that will use community input to design a plan for the Murphy lot. Due to stipulations attached to the grant money used to demolish the Murphy building, the site must sit vacant for seven years before it can be redeveloped. Participants in the Murphy Lot Visioning Project will have the opportunity to share their ideas about how the Murphy lot should look and how it can be used during this period of vacancy. Unique knowledge and experiences gathered from Blairsville residents will help us make a difference in the development of downtown Blairsville. All voices are welcome.
Interested participants can access the Sept. 30 virtual meeting using the following Zoom link and meeting ID: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83324192435; meeting ID: 833 2419 2435.
Find more information on this and similar projects at the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development website, ICOPD.org, or by following us on Facebook at @BvilleMurphyLot. Those would like to get involved or want more information can contact ICOPD Senior Land Use Planner Molly Sarver at msarver@ceo.co.indiana.pa.us or David Janusek at davidgjanusek@gmail.com, or by phone at (412) 638-2335.