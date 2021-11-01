It’s somehow fitting that Bernie McQuown passed away on a Friday in October. It’s football season, after all.
That fact can give comfort to anyone who knew McQuown and felt indebted for the way he impacted them. And in his 31,315 days of life, McQuown –– the former Indiana High School teacher, guidance counselor and football coach, and then later an assistant coach at IUP –– left a positive impression on thousands upon thousands of people.
“He was the most positive person, I think, that I ever knew,” said Bill Martin, retired judge and former Indiana County district attorney who played for McQuown at IHS in the early 1970s. “He loved football, but he realized it was bigger than the game that you were having an effect on people’s lives, and he cared deeply about people.”
McQuown, who coached well into his 70s, died Friday afternoon at St. Andrew’s Village, in White Township. He was 85. When the word started to spread, the sadness cast a shadow.
“It was a sad, sad night for me,” IUP head coach Paul Tortorella said on Saturday. “It really hurts. But you know, he lived such a good life. What a great life that was.”
“One of the best men I have ever met in this business. God Bless,” Green Bay Packers assistant coach Luke Getsy, who coached with McQuown at IUP in 2011 and 2012, posted on Twitter.
“RIP Coach,” posted Steve Roach, an Indiana native who later became athletic director at IUP. “(He was) a man who spent his life serving and making a difference for his students and players.”
McQuown was raised in Punxsutawney and graduated from Juniata College in 1958, where he was an All-America offensive guard. He took his first head coaching job at East Brady, in 1959. After three years there, McQuown and his young family, including wife Barb and daughters Kathy and Kim, moved to Kane, where he built a powerhouse program while he was still in his 20s.
In 1966, he came to Indiana and never left. He taught at the high school and later became a guidance counselor. McQuown’s teams at Indiana were among the most successful in school history. His first Indiana squad went 3-6. That was the last losing season the Indians would have in his time as coach.
“His mantra for us was, ‘they may be bigger than us, they may be faster than us, but nobody works harder than us,’” Martin said. “He was never mean-spirited in anything he did. His criticism was to teach you accountability and to take ownership of what you did wrong. He just wanted you to keep getting better.”
McQuown retired in 1986, planning to coast off into retirement. But then-IUP head coach Frank Cignetti offered McQuown a spot on his staff, and McQuown spent the next 27 years with the program before finally following his retirement plan in 2014. His career spanned 58 seasons, hundreds of wins, dozens of championships, and a legion of players he influenced.
“It’s been a great ride,” McQuown said when he was 78, in 2014, the week before his final game at IUP. “I have no regrets about anything. I’ve been blessed with great kids to coach and great coaches who worked with me. The relationships have been so good that it makes it tough to leave.”
McQuown spent his remaining years as active as he was before. During football season, he attended practice every single day and mingled with the other coaches and the players, handing out pieces of bubble gum and reciting a phrase he became synonymous with.
“It’s a great day to be alive!” he would say as he encouraged a player.
McQuown was also active in the community, with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Indiana County Community Action Program, among others.
“I think that just goes to show who he was,” Martin said. “He was always looking to help people and to make their lives better.”
McQuown, who counted good health as one of his blessings, suffered a stroke this summer and was hospitalized for the first time in his life. He had good days and bad ones this summer, and he had recently been moved to St. Andrew’s.
Tortorella, who came to IUP in 1995 and worked side-by-side with McQuown on the defensive side of the ball for 20 seasons, often visited his mentor and friend, including Friday afternoon.
“He was struggling, but he was aware,” Tortorella said. “We had a good talk. But he was tired. It looked like he was ready to go back to sleep. I told him I’d be back this week.”
McQuown died about two hours after spending time with Tortorella.
As the news of McQuown’s death spread, tributes came in on social media that show the impact he had on the young men he coached.
“(We) had a special bond,” former IUP linebacker Kevin Clarke posted on Twitter. “His positivity got me through a lot of hard times and his prayers always touched my heart. Rest Easy, Coach Bern.”
“This one hurts,” posted former wide receiver Walt Pegues. “One of the best in the IUP Football family. Took great care of me and my family on my official visit to IUP and showed my family the same love every time he saw them after that. RIP, Coach Bern.”
Former NFL lineman Ethan Cooper wrote that McQuown’s faith in him made a huge difference.
“This one hits home,” Cooper posted. “(I) remember coming up for my visit and him telling me how great I was going to be before I even (saw) it. Rest In Peace to one of the most dedicated human beings I’ve ever been able to meet. Love you forever coach!”
Former Indiana County district attorney Pat Dougherty spent many days on the practice field with McQuown when Dougherty was a student coach.
“He was a great one!” Dougherty tweeted. “In every aspect he made people around him better. I was blessed to coach with him (at) IUP. He will be missed.”
Twelve years ago, five years before he retired, McQuown looked back at his career, his family, his friends and his players with a smile stretched across his face.
“It’s been a great life,” he said in 2009. “I’ve been blessed. There’s nothing in my life that I regret. It’s been a tremendous run. If I died tomorrow, I’d be fine because this has been such a great life.”
Bowser-Minich Funeral Home is handling arrangements. An obituary is on Page A-4.