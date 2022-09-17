More than 235 community volunteers joined together Sept. 8 and 9 at Grace United Methodist Church at the corner of Seventh and Church streets to help pack meals for the UNTO humanitarian aid ministry, which provides nutritional meal sources, clean water and critical aid to some of the most impoverished areas of the world.
Volunteers included representation from Grace United Methodist Church, Sovereign Grace Church, CRU, The Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Key Club of Indiana High School.