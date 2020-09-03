“Hey, Al, take a look at this. You gotta see this.”
One of his coworkers pointed Allen Lockard to the front window of his office in the county courthouse overlooking Philadelphia Street late Wednesday morning.
Similar gawking was going on along that block.
A Ford pickup truck towing a U-Haul trailer, both heaped with household belongings, was prominently parked in front of the S&T Bank corporate office.
Half the town saw it from their office windows or as they drove by, it seems. The other half saw it on social media.
Furniture, coolers, storage bins and boxes challenged the suspension system of the truck. A dolly was strapped to the side of the trailer. Heavy duty straps held it all down.
But it was the military duffel bag tied to the very top of the pile on the trailer that drew Lockard’s attention. It was a red flag to Lockard, director of the Indiana County veterans affairs office, that a veteran needed help.
About the same time, a phone call from Judge Michael Clark confirmed it, Lockard said.
“He said we’ve got a young man down here, can you guys do anything?” he said. “It was a situation where the court got involved. He was being evicted from his home.”
That’s when Lockard took action.
He learned that it was nearly the bottom of a downward spiral for the driver.
The man originally is from Harrisburg and that was his destination Wednesday.
Lockard asked to guard the man’s privacy. He is in his late 20s, Lockard said. He served in the Army and saw hostilities overseas. On his return to civilian life, he left Harrisburg to take a job in Indiana County.
COVID-19 came. He lost his job, and marital difficulties followed.
“So he was evicted from his home as a result of marital issues, and you saw what that turned into,” Lockard said.
With his life’s belongings piled into his truck and rented trailer, the veteran made a final stop at the courthouse with the plan to immediately head back east.
“That was what you saw, the contents of this individual’s residence,” Lockard said.
The veteran was in front of Clark on legal matters Wednesday morning but it wasn’t connected with the new “veterans treatment court” program geared to counseling military veterans who land in trouble with the law, in some way, because of their experience in the service.
The court offers a course of rehabilitation to conquer the problems that lead veterans to become offenders, court officials said when they launched the program in mid-2019.
“He was a perfect candidate for that, and this is the first time he ever had any kind of issues, but because he is moving to Harrisburg he can attempt to take care of his issues with the court there,” Lockard said.
While the truck was parked, it got the attention of Indiana Borough police, too. Officers cited the driver for being overloaded and “made arrangements for the load to be more properly secured,” Chief Justin Schawl said.
But the police weren’t heavy handed, according to Lockard.
“From a mental health standpoint and otherwise, I think it was important to step in and provide the information we provide from this office to help veterans,” he said. “Through the Western Pennsylvania Veterans Relief Fund and InFirst Bank … we got him a 10-foot box truck to take everything off that little trailer.”
At about noon, Lockard guided the driver from Philadelphia Street and around the corner to the parking lot off North Eighth Street behind the courthouse. Other county workers jumped in to help, too.
“The sheriff’s deputies stepped in to help me unload the stuff and load it into the box truck,” Lockard said. “The maintenance crew here at the courthouse … provided a bottle jack so we could lift the trailer off his truck.”
Lockard said the plan called for the man to drive with his belongings, secured in the rented truck, back to Harrisburg by evening. He was to unload at his family’s home and return the truck today to Indiana. Arrangements were made to bring him back to the courthouse after the drop-off and to head back to Harrisburg, for good, in his less-burdened Ford.
“It was a team effort by the community, the people here at the courthouse and the borough police,” he said. “They could have made it much worse on him than they did so I’m very thankful for their support. Office (Adam) Lewis stepped in and helped us … to get this vet back on the road, and getting him there safely.
“I want the community to know that people stepped up and helped this veteran get back where he needs to be. And without that support, Lord knows what would have happened.”