The memory of one of Homer City’s highest achieving residents will remain a constant with the dedication of a highway bridge on U.S. Route 119.
The Homer-Center Historical Society ceremonially named the bridge over Yellow Creek in honor of Patricia Hilliard Robertson, celebrated as the only Indiana County resident selected to the NASA astronaut corps.
Robertson, a 1980 graduate of Homer-Center High School, parlayed her training as a physician in northwestern Pennsylvania and her love of flight to earn a fellowship in space medicine at the University of Texas and NASA Johnson Space Center in 1997. She died at age 38 on May 24, 2001, two days after being burned and injured in the crash of a private plane in Texas.
“We’re so thankful and so blessed to have you do this,” her brother Keith Hilliard told local dignitaries who gathered Thursday to celebrate the unveiling of the highway signs. “This touches us to the bottom of our hearts. Every time we cross that bridge, it will remind us of what an awesome person she was. She was my hero and my idol.”
The bridge naming was proposed in HB 1547, co-sponsored by Reps. Jim Struzzi, Jeff Pyle and Joseph Petrarca; approved by the state General Assembly; and enacted as Act 102 of 2019 signed by Gov. Tom Wolf.
“The legacy that she left is tremendous and I hope this serves as inspiration for all of us in our communities that we can do great things,” Sen. Joe Pittman said.
“It’s more than just a sign. It’s a way to remember this person and all the great things she did in this life,” Struzzi said. “A soon-to-be astronaut. A doctor. … Really a testament of the greatness that comes from Indiana County.”
The legislators presented a replica of the highway sign to members of Robertson’s family during a brief program held in the Homer City fire station due to rainy weather.