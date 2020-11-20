The power of a community and its compassion for one of its own is alive and well in the Indiana County area this Thanksgiving season, as friends, family and even complete strangers are stepping up to help a local college student in need.
On Oct. 20, Payton Balogh, of Commodore, was seriously injured in a fiery vehicle crash that left her with third-degree burns over 75 percent of her body. The accident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Airport Road near Geesey Road in White Township. State police say Balogh suffered severe burns when her vehicle left the road, struck an airport-related cement light stanchion and caught on fire. She was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Indiana firefighters.
In the nearly one month since the accident, while under induced sedation, the area teen has endured numerous surgeries, bandage changes and treatments. Her parents, Brandy and Steven, and sisters, Rashel and Haleigh, have been by her side at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh as much as possible since the accident, despite COVID-19 precautions.
An account has been set up for Balogh at S&T Bank. People can stop at any location to make a deposit to Prayers for Payton or mail donations to Prayers for Payton c/o Jodi Nehrig, 265 Pierce Road, Homer City, PA 15748.
“All you have to do is drive up to the window and say, ‘I want to donate to Prayers for Payton,’ and they will help you,” said Nehrig, Payton’s great-aunt.
Balogh, 19, is a 2019 graduate of Purchase Line High School, where she was involved in basketball, cross-country and cheering. She is an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student where she is on the dean’s list and majoring in physical education.
Just four days after the accident, fundraising efforts for Balogh got underway at the Indiana PA Country Faire Market. Money was raised for mounting medical expenses and to help the family defray expenses of lodging and travel to Pittsburgh. Monetary donations and Sheetz gift cards were accepted at a booth at the market manned by extended family members.
“We saw an outpouring of love, compassion and paying it forward that none of us will forget,” said market manager Tammy Graham Curry.
In addition to a GoFundMe page and the S&T account, several fundraising projects are underway, including Prayers for Payton bracelets and an online Prayers for Payton T-shirt sale.
“I was honored to be able to provide Payton’s family the venue in which to be able to accept donations to help defray medical costs and other expenses that will be incurred throughout Payton’s journey to recovery. She’s got a long road ahead of her, and with the love and support of her family, the county (and beyond) residents who have reached out, she will recover,” Curry said. “This is why I love this community and those who never hesitate to step forward in times of need. I do not know Payton, but I am friends with her grandmother, and I can say that she, too, is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support the family is receiving.”
Stuffed bears with candy are being sold at the Crazy Coffee Lady kiosk in the Indiana Mall. The items are being sold for $9 and Balogh will receive $4 for each bear sold.
A Nov. 11 Domino’s pizza fundraiser brought in $856 from sales and another $367 in donations for a total of $1,223.
The family also asks the community to donate at a bloodmobile near you. Blood donations are vital to all in need.
Because Balogh’s favorite color is purple, ribbons of that color have been showing up all around the area, even on Indiana Fire Association trucks.
“Payton has a long road to recovery ahead. She is going to need so much rehab and plastic surgeries,” said Shelly Thacker, Payton’s grandmother.
Lori Mason, Payton’s aunt, designed and organized a T-shirt and masks fundraiser.
A plastic bracelet fundraiser is also underway and available on the Prayers for Payton Facebook page or by calling (724) 549-3115.