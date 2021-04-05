The state Department of Health reported that 20,735 residents of Indiana County had received their first or full COVID-19 inoculations by Saturday night. That's 20.7 percent of the county population of 84,073.
In figures releases Saturday and Sunday, DOH said 43.7 percent of Pennsylvania residents have had partial or full vaccinations — 5.6 million of the state's 12.8 million people.
The rolling, 14-day positivity rate for the county rose to 20.1 percent, the highest since mid-February but more than double the rate of community spread just 15 days ago. The figure had fallen below 10 percent on March 16 and 17 but has climbed steadily since then.
In Indiana County, the number of cases totaled 5,428. Total deaths increased by 1 to 163 in Saturday's report and was unchanged Sunday. A total of 18,517 negative tests were reported.
The number of cases of COVID-19 reached 1,042,682 for the state and the death toll reached 25,195 in statistics released Sunday.