Community support was a major topic at Monday’s meeting of the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors.
For one thing, Superintendent Robert J. Heinrich Jr. said, there once again will be the Indiana County Excellence in Education initiative, supported once again by the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and the Spadafora family that runs the Colonial Family of automobile dealerships in Indiana.
Once again, teachers and students will be honored throughout the year from each Indiana County school district, with one teacher and one student being selected in the spring for a brand-new automobile to be donated by Colonial.
Moments later, the board filled some blanks in administration, or more accurately erased the “acting” title Justin Zahorchak held as he becomes permanent director of education, while it promoted Tara Maruca to director of special education and pupil services, both effective today.
Zahorchak will receive a pro-rated annual salary of $130,000, while Maruca will receive a pro-rated annual salary of $100,000.
Meanwhile, with a $40,000 infusion of support from the Indiana Kiwanis Club — $20,000 directly, $20,000 as a match for other donations — a community group raised approximately $60,000 for a new East Pike Inclusive Playground.
District Business Manager Jared Cronauer said it is not the first time the Kiwanis has boosted such a venue in IASD, recalling its being a “big supporter” of the outdoor classroom at Ben Franklin Elementary School.
The board accepted the $60,000 donation, then approved the chipping in of an additional $30,000 from the Capital Reserve for the purchase and installation of the playground.
The playground is hardly a sudden development.
“We’ve had some discussions with parents over the years,” Zahorchak said.
The district eventually may have such playgrounds at other schools. Meanwhile, the one planned for East Pike likely won’t spring up overnight, never mind in time for the start of classes across the district on Wednesday.
“It more than likely will not be operating before next spring,” Maruca said.
The board also approved an estimated cost of $11,000 for installation of a new drainage system for both the new playground and the existing East Pike playground.
Meanwhile, the district is awaiting bids for what could be an $18 million to $24 million overhaul of Eisenhower Elementary School, at least according to a posting on the Pennsylvania Builders Exchange website.
District officials said Monday night that bids will be opened Sept. 6, with action possible when the board next meets on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.
Cronauer received a vote of confidence from the board Monday night, as his contract was extended through June 30, 2028.
Heinrich also announced that a drone pilot program is being set up in association with Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which could lead to another dual-enrollment situation, with IUP and/or Westmoreland County Community College.
Earlier this year, the Federal Aviation Administration chose IUP as a Collegiate Training Institution, as part of its Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program.
IUP, which has offered an Unmanned Aerial Systems Science and Applications Certificate since 2018, is the only university in Pennsylvania chosen for such recognition by the FAA.
Other business before the board Monday included approval for district participation in the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools research study on teacher attrition and retention, and for a pilot partnership with SchoolsPLP at a cost of $240 per student, with a total cost of the pilot not to exceed $4,800.
And the superintendent said efforts are being made to restart a fund-raising Indiana Foundation, which has been inactive recently. It would be under the auspices of the Johnstown-based Community Foundation of the Alleghenies, which covers schools and other entities in Indiana, Cambria, Bedford and Somerset counties.
“We’re going to see if we can revive this,” Board President Walter Schroth said.
The board also approved a tweaking of policies regarding meetings and supplemental discipline records, as well as a long list of personnel matters.
The school directors accepted with regret the resignation of Sarah Bond, senior high English Language Arts teacher, due to relocation; and of Karlene Gutierrez as Ben Franklin learning support teacher and Joe Laukitis as a BCIT (business) teacher at the junior high school, both due to other employment.
Bond’s resignation is effective immediately, that for Gutierrez and Laukitis is effective Oct. 13 or until a long-term substitute is in place.
The board also accepted resignations from custodian Joseph Mimis and paraeducator Megan Ruffner.
It named 10 teachers as mentors for the coming year and 14 as extra duty/extra pay computer mediated instructors.
It named Dan Petroff as baseball head coach at $7,229 in compensation and Steve Cochran as a part-time assistant football coach at $2,129 in compensation.
It also voted to employ Maria Ellenberger as a long-term secondary English Language Arts substitute teacher and Maria Cawoski as a long-term Learning Support substitute teacher, both at per diem rates of $250.41.
And it voted to employ Sabrina Bachik and Jocelyn Clayton as paraeducators at an hourly rate of $13.25, subject to a 60-day prbation period and receipt of all required paperwork.
