While the Indiana area has been abuzz with excitement of the senior high school hockey team’s victory Monday in the Penguins Cup Final, claiming the championship of western Pennsylvania, there’s a call for the town to be awash in the black and red team colors Friday to support the Little Indians’ weekend quest for the state title.
District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich on Wednesday urged students and staff to wear black and red on Friday — which actually is a day of at-home learning for all junior and senior high students — and he encouraged folks to join the hockey boosters, the Red Line Club, in lining the streets for a spirited sendoff for the team on Saturday morning.
“This request is not just about sports. It is about community,” Vuckovich said in a letter to district parents. “It has been a year like none other and we could all use some additional joy and cause for celebration.”
The Indians defeated Chartiers Valley, 3-2, for the regional crown, and next face off against West Chester East for the PIHL state championship, the Pennsylvania Cup, at the UPMC Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Butler County.
The puck drops at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
“Line the sidewalks of Philadelphia Street between Fourth and Seventh streets on Saturday,” Vuckovich asked. “The team will be departing S&T Bank Arena at 9 a.m. and will be making their way through town. Let’s support them with a show of school colors, signs and a lot of enthusiasm since we can’t be there to cheer them on in person.”
Parents of the players will constitute most of the pandemic-limited number of spectators at the game arena.
A year ago, the hockey playoffs were canceled with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic when Indiana was about to play for the Penguins Cup championship.
“All of our students matter and there have been plenty of accomplishments and achievements made by so many of them.
“As a District, we need to continuously remind ourselves to support and recognize our students and staff. This is a step in the right direction!” Vuckovich wrote.
“Hopefully, this gives us all a reason to smile.”
Vuckovich led the call for tagging Tweets and other social network messages of support for the team with #IASDFaceOffFriday or #IndianaProud or #Great DayForHockey.