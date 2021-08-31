Beyond the thrills of the carnival midway, the temptations of the deep-fried food favorites and the excitement of nightly entertainment, at the heart of the Indiana County Fair is the opportunity to showcase agriculture, youth achievement and the community, a fair official said Monday.
It’s an especially exciting time for the younger fair participants, who have been working hard all year leading up to the activities of the week, said Fair Manager Ed Nehrig on Monday.
Many aspects of the fair involve the community’s youth, through groups such as 4-H and Future Farmers of America.
“This is the culmination of that effort,” Nehrig said.
A 4-H dog show was held Sunday, and on Monday, there was a 4-H/FFA open and breeding goat show. Today, shows include dairy and poultry. On Wednesday, a 4-H rabbit show is set for 6 p.m. A 4-H horse show begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, and 4-H/FFA awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Friday.
Other opportunities for youth included the junior baking contest and a wide variety of others, from posters, paintings, scarecrows and Lego displays to vegetables and clothing.
Nehrig said he’s seen an increase in participation by children, especially with exhibits.
“Youth exhibits have grown by leaps and bounds,” Nehrig said.
Of the entertainment offered nightly in the grandstands, he said two events — Band Night, at 7 p.m. today, and the Cheerleading Expo, at 6 p.m. Thursday — are strictly youth performances.
Other dedicated areas, such as the Kiwanis Kiddie Farm, seek to educate and plant seeds of agricultural interest in children through age-appropriate interactive activities.
“It’s a chance for kids to learn about agriculture,” said Nehrig.
A petting zoo held by Bar C Ranch and a stroll through the exhibit barns offer the opportunity to view many animals up close.
At 6:30 p.m. today, the Evergreen Afterschool Program’s Kiss a Pig fundraiser will culminate at the grandstands, where the winner will smooch Olivia the pig in front of the crowd.
Another aspect of the fair Nehrig said he considers extremely important is the opportunity to showcase what the community has to offer in the booths displayed by nonprofits, local companies and area organizations.
“We’re all about young people here, but we have something to offer for almost everybody,” Nehrig said.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the carnival opened Monday and will open at 4 p.m. today through Friday and noon on Saturday.
An inaugural event, ATV drag races, is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, though Nehrig has his eye on the weather forecast as remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to cross through the region.
Other main events include tractors and big rig pulls at 7 p.m. Friday and the demo derby at noon Saturday.
Admission before 2 p.m. is free.
Gate admission is $8 from 2 p.m. to close, and carnival rides are not included in admission prices.
To see a full schedule, visit www.indianacounty fair.com.