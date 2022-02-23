222222Babies.jpg

What an entrance! Two babies, a boy and a girl, were born on “Two”sday, 2/22/22, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. They are shown with two “two-riffic” registered nurses, Fran and Patience.

 Submitted photo

