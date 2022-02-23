What an entrance! Two babies, a boy and a girl, were born on “Two”sday, 2/22/22, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. They are shown with two “two-riffic” registered nurses, Fran and Patience.
Latest News
- DEAR ABBY: Woman refuses to embrace ex-husband's reappearance
- 'Superbly preserved' pterosaur fossil unearthed in Scotland
- Additional information reported about Barr Township shooting
- Hit-run driver sought in crash of stolen car
- Clymer man sentenced to up to five years in state prison
- Accidents
- 2 babies born at IRMC on 2-22-22
- Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association Home Show to return
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.