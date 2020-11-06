Three Indiana County 4-H members were recently honored by the National Junior Horticulture Association. This organization provides education and contests for youth interested in plant science and normally hosts an annual convention.
However, due to COVID, this year’s contests were conducted virtually.
There were 68 entries in various photography contests.
Elizabeth Bruner was named the Best of Show with a slightly edited photo featuring a bee on a flower. Her other photography awards were Grand National winner in unedited and heavily edited photos and National winner in previous convention photo. John Clark Bruner was named Grand National winner
in unedited photo and National Winner in slightly edited, heavily edited and
previous convention photos. Abigail Bruner won Grand National for unedited photo, horticulture collection, previous convention photo, and National winner for heavily edited photo.
Abigail Bruner won the Achievement and Leadership Scholarship for her overall NJHA record and leadership experiences in the organization. She was also a national winner in the poetry contest.
Other awards won by Elizabeth Bruner were Grand National in marketing demonstration, which focused on her black walnut business, and prepared floral arrangement. She was a National winner in poetry, extemporaneous speaking of horticulture, illustrated talk in speaking of horticulture and prepared horticulture arrangement. Elizabeth’s flower arranging coach is Carole Carney.
They are all members of the Gordon 4-H Club and are led in plant science activities by 4-H volunteer Connie Bruner. Connie is also serving on the NJHA Board of Directors until 2021.