Pennsylvania 4-H has a new leadership opportunity and a new team of young people ready to meet the challenge with the installation of State Project Ambassadors. Team members started their terms recently during Junior State Leadership Conference. The inaugural team of ambassadors includes two members from Indiana County — Elizabeth Bruner and John Bruner will be serving as Environmental Science, Shooting Sports and Camping ambassadors.
Jeanette Stackhouse, Pennsylvania 4-H teen program manager, explained that she saw a need for more leadership opportunities and a platform for youth input to be more prominent for events and programs. State Project Ambassadors, called SPAs, will be teamed up with a particular project working group made up of 4-H staff from county and state levels. Ambassadors on this working group will provide input from a youth perspective for the 4-H staff who are planning events, writing new curriculum or developing any other initiatives.
Stackhouse noted that she also sees this program as a chance for 4-H members to network with others from around the state and learn more about the opportunities available within their preferred project area, including workforce opportunities. The inaugural team also includes members from Lehigh, Warren, Snyder, Union and Chester counties.
The Bruners are very active members with the Gordon Club and have also been involved in state shooting sports, regional camps and county day camps.
Elizabeth also competed in the state 4-H public speaking contest and won first place, with three perfect scores from the judges. Her topic was a promotional piece for Indiana County where she discussed types of Christmas trees and their importance. This award enabled her to represent Pennsylvania in the first ever Northeast 4-H Presentation Fest, which included entries from 11 possible states.