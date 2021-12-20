The Indiana County 4-H Program Development Committee recently announced the 2021 winners of various 4-H awards in its annual achievement celebration. Each year outstanding members are chosen based on member activities and applications.
The outstanding senior member this year is Elizabeth Bruner. Ryan Fabin was named an honorable mention. In the junior category, Emily Barker and Maddison Barnhart were named as the winners.
There is also a competition for excellence in club officers. Micah Nygren, Marion Center Handy Helpers, won the president award. The vice president winner was Ryan Fabin from Gordon.
Lilly Mano, of Treasure Seekers, and John Bruner, of Gordon, were named as the outstanding secretaries.
Treasurer winners were Emily Barker, Great Eggs-pectations, and Emmy McLaughlin, Gordon. News reporter awards went to Abigail Bouch, Treasure Seekers, and Alaina Fabin, Gordon.
Song and game leaders honored were Maddison Barnhart, Gordon, and Isaac Nygren, Marion Center Handy Helpers.
Officer awards are donated by former extension educators Carol and Gene Schurman. Elizabeth Bruner and Rachel Fox will continue in their roles as 4-H ambassadors.
Members are also recognized by various project areas. In horse, the junior winner was Emmy McLaughlin, with honorable mention to Maddison Barnhart.
The senior horse winner is Rachel Fox. Elizabeth Bruner was named the senior livestock winner, and Maddison Barnhart was named the junior livestock winner, with Emily Barker receiving honorable mention.
The senior livestock award was provided by the McCoy family in memory of David McCoy, 4-H volunteer with Northern Livestock. Sadie Palfrey was named the conservation winner, with John Bruner named as honorable mention.
Volunteer Deb Beisel donated this award. Grace Nygren was named the engineering winner. In family living, Abigail Bouch and John Bruner were winners. The small animal winner was Emily Barker.
Abigail Bruner, Lily Palfrey and Whitney Strong were given educational incentive awards with funds provided from the Indiana County 4-H Endowment.
Abigail is pursuing classes in sign language, Lily attends Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Whitney is a student at Penn Highlands Community College.
County volunteers were honored who reached various milestones of service: 10 years, Angela Adams, Beth Kobak and Jeannette McCoy; 30 years, Clark Bruner; and 35 years, Kitty Eget.