Officials with the Indiana County Fair on Friday presented awards to 4-H and Future Farmers of America members. Awards were presented by the Indiana Rotary Club for Showmanship, Marion Center Bank for Grand and Reserve Champion animals and Elderton State Bank for the Animal Science Skillathon Awards.
