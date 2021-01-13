Indiana County 4-H recently honored volunteers who support various clubs with the 4-H program. Volunteers are recognized for completed years of service in 2020. Two volunteers were given the Spirit of 4-H Volunteer Award. This nomination must come from 4-H members who answer several questions about their leader.
Winners this year are Marjie Bezilla, of Shawnee Riders, and Mary Miller, of Treasure Seekers.
Comments about Bezilla included that she always wants what is best for her club members, is helpful, makes good suggestions and plans fun activities.
Comments about Miller included that she always wants club members to do their best and makes them feel special. She teaches them to never give up, even if they get frustrated.
Volunteers honored by years of service are listed below. Those meeting year milestones were given national 4-H pins and special 4-H gifts.
ONE YEAR: Amy Aikens, Marion Center Handy Helpers; Barbara Barker, Great Eggs-pectations; Nicole Henderson, Shawnee Riders; Madison McGinnis, Ghost Town Rider; Suzanne Palfrey, Outdoor Adventures and Great Eggs-pectations
TWO YEARS: Jessica Bish, Marion Center Handy Helpers; Nathan Bish, Marion Center Handy Helpers; Krystal Breisch, Shawnee Riders; Timothy Kennedy, Marion Center Handy Helpers; Jason McGinnis, Ghost Town Riders; Janet Shilling, Trailblazers and Faithful Furry Faces; Ashley Sloan, Bunny Bunch; Kristine Sloan, Bunny Bunch; Julie Anne Spencer, Marion Center Handy Helpers; Ethan Trout, Lucky Kids
THREE YEARS: Patrick Ackerson, Northern Dairy; Ashley Monoskey, Sleepy Hollow; Carol Schurman, Activity Leader
FIVE YEARS: Award of the Silver Clover, Jamie Beatty, Southern Livestock; Andy Bishop, Southern Livestock; Savanna McCloskey, Ghost Town Riders; Yolande McCloskey, Ghost Town Riders; Barb Peace, Gordon
SIX YEARS: Jarad Trout, Lucky Kids
NINE YEARS: Angela Adams, Sleepy Hollow; Stacy Ghiardi, Faithful Furry Friends and Trailblazers; Beth Kobak, Trailblazers; Jeannette McCoy, Northern Livestock
10 YEARS: Award of the Gold Clover, Donna Meyer, Horse Activity Leader; Amanda Stiles, Southern Dairy
13 YEARS: Todd Fulton, Gordon; Amanda Kanouff, Northern Livestock
15 YEARS: Award of the Pearl Clover, Evan Farmery, Northern Shooting Sports; Brad Trout, Lucky Kids; Dawn Trout, Lucky Kids
16 YEARS: Michael Miller, Treasure Seekers
17 YEARS: Mary Douglas, Treasure Seekers
23 YEARS: Amy Olson Lowmaster, Northern Livestock
25 YEARS: Award of the Emerald Cover, Deborah Beisel, Outdoor Adventures; William Farmery, Northern Shooting Sports
27 YEARS: Anthony Miller, Treasure Seekers; Mary Miller, Treasure Seekers; Nancy Trimble-Kline, Southern Dairy
28 YEARS: Bertha Ackerson, Northern Dairy
29 YEARS: Clark Bruner Jr., Gordon
30 YEARS: Award of the Ruby Clover, Connie Bruner, Gordon; Robert Shannon, Marion Center Handy Helpers
31 YEARS: Anne Shannon, Marion Center Handy Helpers
33 YEARS: Gladys Trimble, Southern Dairy
34 YEARS: Kitty Eget, Gordon and Treasure Seekers
37 YEARS: Ethel Coleman, Horse Activity Leader
40 YEARS: Award of the Diamond Clover, Pam Nealer, Trailblazers
43 YEARS: Janice Fox, Treasure Seekers
48 YEARS: Marjorie Bezilla, Shawnee Riders
New volunteers with the program in 2020 include Jennifer Crytzer, Faithful Furry Friends; Kristi King, Sleepy Hollow; Olivia Long, Southern Livestock; Montanna McCloskey, Ghost Town Riders, and Heather Park, Shawnee Riders.