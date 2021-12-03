The 61st annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse Show was held recently at the Grange Equine Park in Centre Hall. More than 600 youths from more than 50 counties participated in 76 performance classes, with more than 1,400 entries. Seventeen members competed from Indiana County in 42 classes, with 11 members winning a ribbon in 23 classes.
Two county members won first-place champion honors. Olivia Shimko won three first places in Junior Low Equitation Over Fences, Low Working Hunter Ponies and Hunter Hack Ponies. Karissa King won first place in Beginner Trail.
Second-place awards went to Jasmin Uptegraph, Saddle Seat Pleasure, and Khylee Maglione, Senior Western Horsemanship. Several members placed third including Karissa King, Junior Western Grooming and Showmanship; Khylee Maglione, Senior Western Grooming and Showmanship, and Kayleigh Zottola, Hunter Hack Ponies. Olivia Shimko won fourth place in Hunter Under Saddle Ponies.
Fifth-place finishes included Brynley Breisch, Beginner English Pleasure; Jadyn Frew, Low Working Hunter Ponies; and Kayleigh Zottola, Junior Low Equitation Over Fences. Members who finished in sixth place were Karissa King, Beginner Western Pleasure, and Molly Sleppy, Barrel Race Horse.
Seventh-place ribbons were awarded to Jadyn Frew, Junior Low Equitation Over Fences, and Khylee Maglione, Open Trail Horse. Khylee also placed eighth in Senior Western Pleasure Horse. Ninth-place finishers were Molly Sleppy, Cutback Horses; Andrew Adams, Senior Western Grooming and Showmanship; and Jasmine Turner, Pole Bending Ponies. Maddison Barnhart won 10th-place in Junior Western Grooming and Showmanship.
Other participants in the show were Emmi Bracken, Skye Lasher, Sierra McCunn, Emmy McLaughlin, Kamryn Snyder and Samantha Uadiski.
All class champions were awarded champion ribbons, custom Wendell August Forge pewter plates and jackets. Reserve champions received a ribbon and gloves donated by Kunkle Equestrian Gloves. There are more than 4,000 4-H horse projects involving youth throughout Pennsylvania. Programs are designed to develop life skills in youth and knowledge of horse production, use and management.