Indiana County 4-H member Elizabeth Bruner, of Blairsville, recently completed her 4-H Diamond Project, a three-day wildlife, forestry and aquatics day camp for youth held at Blue Spruce Park near Ernest.
Her project included organizing and implementing the camp with workshops, crafts, recreation and nature hikes.
Featured speakers included officials from the Ken Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry.
A service-learning component of the event was for campers to learn about Eastern bluebirds and their habitat by building nesting boxes that will be installed in county parks.