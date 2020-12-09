Maddison Barnhart, Indiana County 4-H member with the Sleepy Hollow Club, has been recognized with two state 4-H horse activities.
She recently entered several classes in the 2020 Virtual Fall Horse Fest.
Because of the pandemic a live state 4-H horse show could not be held. Organizers instead developed a virtual contest with a large variety of classes such as art, photography, educational exhibits, stick horse classes for cloverbuds, as well as horsemanship and riding classes submitted by video.
Maddison’s placings included third in Beginner Western Pleasure, fourth in Individual Stall Decorating and fourth in 3-D Art for ages 8 to 13. There were more than 240 entries from 33 counties.
She has also been honored in the PA 4-H Hoof Hours program, which honors youths who document hours spent with their horse in recreational and alternate equine activities.
Maddison documented 56 hours spent with her horse Gemma, which meets the first level requirement of 50 to 100 hours. Maddison is the daughter of Russell and Heather Barnhart.