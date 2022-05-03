Six members of the Indiana County 4-H Shooting Sports program recently competed in the PA 4-H Archery Contest in the compound bow division.
The contest involved shooting 20 arrows each at targets of 35, 45 and 55 yards with scoring on accuracy, and 3-D shooting with no range finder at animal models of deer, turkey and boar, two shots per target with best one counting.
The junior team from the county won the state contest with team members John Bruner, first place individual; Logan Barnhart, seventh place; and Emmy McLaughlin. John had the highest score in the whole contest with 523 points. The senior team also won first place, with two members qualifying for the national contest later this year in Grand Island, Neb.
Those team members were Kaden Pisarcik, second place and national qualifier; Elizabeth Bruner, fourth place and national qualifier, and Sadie Palfrey, sixth place.
This team had a total of 1,431 points, 152 points over the second-place team.
For more information about 4-H shooting sports, please contact the county 4-H office at (724) 465-3880.