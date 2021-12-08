Twenty-two Indiana County 4-H members were recently honored for completing levels of the PA State 4-H Clover Awards. At each level of the program, members are expected to accomplish various activities in communication and leadership, community service, project area improvement, and club, county, regional and state event participation. At the last level, members complete a special service leadership project called the Diamond Level, which will also be honored at a state event.
Members below completed levels as listed.
Green Clover: Mercy Nygren, Blake Mano and Grace Allshouse
White Clover: Naomi Bish
Bronze Clover: Grace Nygren, Faith Nygren, Emily Barker and Emmy McLaughlin
Silver Clover: Isaac Nygren, Maddison Barnhart, Maggie Palfrey, Abigail Bouch, Josiah Bish, John Bruer and Lilly Mano
Gold Clover: Sadie Palfrey, Rachel Fox, Lydia Bish and Whitney Strong
Diamond Clover: Elizabeth Bruner, Ryan Fabin and Micah Nygren
Diamond Clover projects included a three-day environmental science camp for 20 youths planned and conducted by Elizabeth Bruner, a teen financial management workshop and evaluation organized by Ryan Fabin, and an interactive therapeutic music program for a senior home led by Micah Nygren, which involved piano and guitar music as well as residents using tambourins and maracas to develop their own music. Members represented Great Egg-spectations, Gordon, Trailblazers, Sleepy Hollow, Marion Center Handy Helpers, Outdoor Adventures and Treasure Seekers.