4-H members participate in Capital Days

Sadie Palfrey, Lily Palfrey, John Bruner and Elizabeth Bruner, Indiana County 4-H members, recently participated in Pennsylvania State 4-H Capital Days.
The event is designed to educate 4-H youths about the citizenship process in Pennsylvania.
There were 50 members who attended this year.
Workshops included listening while disagreeing, mastering power, parliamentary procedure, voter registration and being an agent of change.
The event also included a tour of the Capitol Building and virtual roundtable sessions with Pennsylvania state legislators who are chairs of committees, including agriculture and rural affairs with Sen. Elder Vogel, education with Sen. Scott Martin, game and fisheries with Sen. Dan Laughlin, and children and youth with Rep. Sheryl Delozier.
For more information about 4-H programs, contact Penn State Extension at (724) 465-3880.