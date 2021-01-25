Eight Indiana County 4-H members recently participated in the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show even though the event was held virtually, and most competitions were canceled. Several contests were developed and provided for virtual participation.
Ten different animal science skillathons were offered to 4-H and FFA members. Elizabeth Bruner was a major winner in this event, placing first in nine of the 10 senior contests. She was first in draft horse, sheep, swine, beef cattle, meat goat, dairy cattle, dairy goats, alpaca and poultry. Also in the senior division, Abigail Bruner had placings of second in meat goat and alpaca, third in sheep, and fourth in swine and poultry. Ryan Fabin and Dylan Rummel also entered a senior skillathon.
John Clark Bruner also had major awards in the junior skillathon, placing first in draft horse, sheep, dairy cattle, alpaca, poultry and meat goat; third in dairy goat, and fourth in swine. Emily Barker, Alaina Fabin and Julia Fabin also entered the skillathon.
Fifty-two youth from across the state participated in the virtual potato grading and identification contest. In the junior division, John Clark Bruner tied for second out of 27 contestants, with a score of 286 points out of 300. Emily Barker placed seventh. In the senior division of 15 participants, Elizabeth Bruner placed second with a score of 289.33, only one point from first place. Abigail Bruner tied for fourth place.
There was also a junior public speaking contest open to all youth in the state. John Clark Bruner won second place in the age 9-14 division on the topic of “What is your favorite Farm Show memory and why?” Abigail Bruner also competed in the senior division of that contest with the same question. Elizabeth Bruner competed as a senior with the question “Why is Pennsylvania agriculture important to the nation?”
The Bruners and Fabins belong to the Gordon 4-H Club, Barker is a member of Great Eggs-pectations and Rummell is a member of Northern Dairy. The PA Livestock Association provided awards for the skillathon and speaking contests.