Nineteen Indiana County 4-H members have been honored with awards for their 2021 project stories and photos. Normally members were evaluated for their completed project books, but due to the pandemic, this year members submitted a project story and two pictures about their 4-H work for the year. Kitty Eget, Debbie Beisel and Carol Schurman, members of the Indiana County 4-H Development Committee, evaluated the entries.
Winners are listed below by project area and age divisions that are 8 to11, 12 to 14, and 15 to 18. The contest included 34 entries from 24 youth. Awards were provided by Carol and Gene Schurman
Clothing and Textiles: Abigail Bouch
Conservation: Naomi Bish, Alaina Fabin, John Bruner and Sadie Palfrey
Engineering: Mercy Nygren, Grace Nygren, Isaac Nygren and Elizabeth Bruner
General Home Economics: Faith Nygren and Micah Nygren
Horse: Maddison Barnhart and Rachel Fox
Market Livestock: Lilly Mano, Julia Fabin, Emmy McLaughlin, Logan Barnhart and Whitney Strong
Small Animal: Emily Barker
Clubs represented include Great Eggs-pectations, Sleepy Hollow, Outdoor Adventures, Gordon, Trailblazers, Marion Center Handy Helpers and Treasure Seekers.