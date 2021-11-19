Paige Almes, Indiana County 4-H horse project member, was honored during the State 4-H Horse Show for completing Levels 3 and 4 of the Pennsylvania Horsemanship Skills Program.
This testing program encourages youths to develop halter and riding skills with one horse to ever-increasing difficulty levels. Members are evaluated by a team of state certified examiners.
Paige received a custom belt buckle and certificate from the state horse development committee. She has been a long-term member of the Trailblazers 4-H Horse Club and is the daughter of Beth Kobak, Indiana.