The 2021 holiday season officially gets underway in this area on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fisher Auditorium, Performing Arts Center when IUP Dance Theater, IUP Symphony Orchestra, The Mahoning Valley Ballet and guests present the perennial favorite, “A Journey to the Land of Sweets: Excerpts from The Nutcracker.”
Music direction is under Dr. Alexandra Dee, and the production is directed by Joan E. Van Dyke.
The elaborate production features more than 95 dancers and musicians performing to the music of Tchaikovsky. The performers, ranging from preschoolers to senior citizens, come from Punxsutawney, Clearfield, Clarion, DuBois, Brookville, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.
Commenting on the show, Van Dyke, artistic director and choreographer, noted that “‘The Nutcracker’ has become a holiday tradition around the world, especially in America and Canada. Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable music and the story itself combine all the elements of beauty and fantasy. When you add the gracefulness of the dancers and the impact of special effects and lighting, there are so many things to please the audience. People can see the show several times and still pick up details they had never noticed before.”
Brimming over with familiar characters, the ballet revolves around Clara, a young girl who receives the gift of an enchanted nutcracker. This year’s journey begins with Olive Claypool, the housekeeper at the Stalbaum’s home 1863 Austria. Olive tells the magical story of The Nutcracker and is frightened off the stage by life-size mice. Other favorite characters include: the Sugar Plum Fairy, Chocolate, Candy Canes, Tea, Marzipan, Coffee and the unforgettable Mother Ginger. The ballet culminates with the magical “Waltz of the Flowers.”
Principal characters and dancers include Brianna Adkins, Isabelle Bartruff, Sidney Burkett, Caitlin Chavis, Lydia Domines, Ava Drozd, Brooke Henshaw, Rachel Kovach, Amy Kukula, Lilly Haugh, Briea Heckler, Piper Jordan, Haley Magness, Julia McAdoo, Lydia McBee, Jenna Pfingstler, Michaela Rentko, Emily Ruggieri, Samantha Stahl, Bricelyn Webber, Lydia Zuccalotto and special guest appearances by Bryce Jache, Trevor Runco, Flo West and other community members all accompanied by the IUP Symphony Orchestra.
“A Journey to the Land of Sweets” is produced by the Department of Theater, Dance & Performance, Van Dyke and Company, and the College of Arts and Humanities. It is funded, in part, by the IUP Student Cooperative Association.
Tickets for this event are priced at $5 for all patrons and are available for purchase online through the Lively Arts website www.iup.edu/livelyarts/events. Please note that masks are required for all indoor performances. Access to purchase tickets is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by visiting the events page of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania website and clicking on the chosen performance. Patrons who have questions or need assistance with their order may call the Lively Arts office at (724) 357-2787, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for assistance. The Lively Arts, a program of the College of Arts and Humanities, presents nearly 200 performances, programs, and exhibits annually.