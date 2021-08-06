To whom it may concern —
LIVING HISTORY
The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County invites you to step back in time at its A Night at the Museum event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana.
Historical figures from Indiana County’s past will come to life at the free, family friendly event.
Additionally, the society will be hosting a basket raffle for baskets with a total value of over $600.
Tickets will be available at the event.
STUFF THE BUS
The Salvation Army is joining forces with Walmart to “Stuff the Bus” for kids in need this school year.
Volunteers and community members can support local children by donating school supplies this weekend at the Indiana Walmart.
Shoppers visiting Walmart can purchase and drop off requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins at the front of the store. The goal is to provide new school supplies to area children in need of a fresh start to the school year and a return to normal learning after the pandemic.
Donations at Stuff the Bus events will remain in the local community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to children in need.
ANNUAL BRICKFEST
Bolivar is set to host the eighth annual Brickfest from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 14.
The schedule is as follows:
• Brick toss registration, 11 a.m.
• Brick toss competition, noon. All age groups are welcome to participate.
• Craft and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Bouncy houses, all-day pass available
• Dunking booth, noon to 3 p.m.
• Car show registration, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Car show, 1 to 4 p.m. Cars will line up around Burkey Park.
• Cornhole tournament registration, 1 p.m., and an entry fee
• Tournament, 2 to 5 p.m., American Legion, 507 Market St.
• Beer tent, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion (entry fee and ID required)
• DJ Wayne Gehring, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Concerts are set with Toxic Carbon from 1 to 3 p.m., Part Time Cowboys from 4 to 6 p.m., and the Belairs from 7 to 9 p.m.
• The Parks food stand will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Everyone who attends will receive a free ticket for the basket giveaway, which runs until 5:30 with winners announced at 6 p.m. Anyone who purchases food and drink from the Parks booth gets additional three tickets.
All monies received go directly back into the parks for new equipment, free concerts and movies for the entire community and surrounding areas.
FOR THE VETERANS
A fifth annual car show to benefit homeless veterans is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22 at Iselin Community Park, 1782 Iselin Road, Saltsburg.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 participating cars and trucks.
There is a $6 entry fee. There will be a 50/50 raffle, food, DJ, games, trophies and other raffles. Proceeds benefit the Parsonage House for homeless veterans. All are welcome. The event will be postponed to Aug. 29 in the event of rain.
For more information, text only to (412) 289-8006.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Smicksburg will celebrate peaches today with a festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mulitple yard sales will be going on in that area as well. ... Gas prices are hovering around $3.29 per gallon in the region, according to penn sylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes cartoonist and writer George du Maurier today, who once said, “An apple is an excellent thing — until you have tried a peach.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.