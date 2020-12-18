Even though students have been attending school virtually since mid-November, 18 Apollo-Ridge LEO Club members were able to carry on the tradition of sending holiday cards to local veterans and active military personnel.
Student LEO Club volunteers picked up packets of cards at the high school, completed the cards at home and returned them to the school to be mailed. This year, the students were able to send 120 cards to USO Bagram (overseas), 506 cards to Mechling-Shakey Veterans Center, 80 to Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard, and 120 to local veterans/active military personnel from the community.
The volunteers also sent cards to the residents of Pine View Nursing Home in Vandergrift to bring them some holiday cheer during a time when visitors are not allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Without the following LEO Club members, this tradition wouldn’t have been possible this year: seniors Adeline Baustert, Taylor Kuntz, Jen Mayhle, Emily Bonelli and Amber Earnest; juniors Emma George, Emma Frain, Alani Williams, Liz Master, Madi Lydon, Nick Clawson and Nathan Kavulic; sophomores April Earnest, Sydney Duriancik and Jayden Snyder; and freshmen Jermaira Lynch, Alyssa Starkey and Sophia Yard.