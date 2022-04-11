The AARP Evergreen Chapter 2581 will meet at 1 p.m. April 19 at the Indiana Mall community room near Kay Jewelers.
Meagan Dospay of Indiana County Community Action Program will be the speaker for the meeting.
Those attending are asked to bring commercially canned or boxed food items with an unexpired use date for donation to ICCAP for the April meeting. Dospay will outline the operation process for food distribution through ICCAP.
After the regular meeting, light refreshments of coffee or tea and cookies will be provided. Donations are welcomed.
As always, guests, prospective new members and interested members of the public are welcome to attend.